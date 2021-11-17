Your ultimate guide to stress-free stocking fillers for under €35!

Stocking up your loved one’s Christmas stockings isn’t the easiest of tasks! We love gifting during the holiday season and finding the most perfect little treats and presents to bring the biggest smile to your loved one’s faces!

We’ve put together a list that’s guaranteed to make their Christmas this year, from selfcare, to this year’s hottest books to super helpful tech! Browse through and wow your loved ones with your gift-giving abilities!

Lancôme Christmas Lash Idôle Mascara Set (RRP €28.50)

Enjoy a luxury trio this festive season with the Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara Christmas Gift Set 2021, featuring three products to ensure mesmerising eye looks. The set includes: Lash Idôle Mascara in Black – the volumising, long-wearing mascara to help take your lashes to superior status. Crayon Khôl in ‘Black’ (Mini) – this eyeliner lends itself to razor-sharp looks or a smudgy, smoky eye, thanks to intense, creamy pigment and Bi-Facil – this eye makeup remover sweeps away stubborn makeup – including waterproof mascara! Available at www.brownthomas.com and www.arnotts.ie.

Mairead De Blaca’s Celebration Earrings (RRP €29.00)

Transform any outfit with Mairead De Blaca’s new celebration collection, the perfect stocking filler this Christmas with a truly special, timeless gift. Classic, elegant and the perfect gift for the glam girl in your life. Buy here.

Clarins Gentle Winter Collection (RRP €22.00)

The collection that gently cares for hands and lips with an effective quenching bath for the lips and hands, which are normally the first to become damaged in cold weather. The Hand and Nail Treatment Cream envelops skin in a veil of beautiful softness and the Hydra-Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm hydrates and repairs. The set contains Clarins Hydra Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm 15ml and Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream 30ml. Buy here.

L’Occitane Limited Edition Design Shea Butter Hand Cream (RRP €25.00)

Your favourite shea hand cream – but dressed with festive illustration for the season! This Christmas, your beloved Shea Butter Hand Cream receives the holiday treatment with a festive packaging intricately designed by Tristan Bonnemain. Rich in organic shea butter (20%), this cream sinks in quickly and helps to nourish, protect and soften the hands. Honey and almond extracts, as well as coconut oil, are combined with shea butter in this effective formula. Buy here.

The Little Green Angel Starter Bag (RRP €23.00 – worth €45.00)

Green Angel is a luxury skincare brand containing hand-harvested Irish seaweed and pure essential oils, handmade in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. The Little Green Angel Starter Bag contains a 30ml creamy cleanser to remove impurities and sebum build-up on the face. The 50ml toner cleans the skin and prepares the skin for the Daily Moisturise Face Cream. The 30ml moisturiser is light, quick-absorbing, and perfect underneath makeup. For breakouts, the Tea Tree Rescue Cream will become their new skincare best friend.

The Body Shop Flutter & Flick Eye Makeup Gift (RRP €32.00)

The Flutter & Flick Eye Makeup Gift will help you to the perfect cat eye with the Happy Go Lash Mascara, Striking Eye Definer and the bestselling Chamomile Cleansing Balm. Buy instore now.

‘Belonging: One Woman's Search for Truth and Justice for the Tuam Babies’ by Catherine Corless, Naomi Linehan (RRP €15.99)

Catherine began researching the Tuam Mother and Baby Home in County Galway, and slowly, she began to uncover a dark secret that had been kept for many years: the bodies of 796 babies had been buried in what she believed to be a sewage tank on the grounds. But who were these children, how did they get there and who had been responsible for looking after them?

Part memoir, part detective story, Belonging is both Catherine's account, and that of those 796 children for whom she came to care so deeply: one of the tender love of a mother and her child; of pain and trauma; of the unforgettable screams which echoed through the corridors as children were taken from their mothers; and of a mystery which continues to this very day, as so many are still left without answers, still searching to know where, and to whom they belong.

Kiss Falscara Eyelash Kit (RRP €25.99)

KISS is always elevating the lash game and this Christmas time is no different. KISS brings you innovative technology once again with their Falscara. These beginner friendly lengthening WISPS come with an intuitive mascara-like applicator making it easy to use even for false lash newbies! Traditional false eyelashes are glued to your lash line and rest on top of your lashes. Falscara WISPS attach to the underside of your natural lashes, so you can't even see the tiny microbands that hold the WISPS together. KISS products are available in pharmacies nationwide.

Mint+ SBS E-GO Waterproof Holder for Bike & Scooter Black (RRP €26.99)

This rain-resistant mobile holder is designed to secure your Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi or other brand smartphone to the handlebars of a bicycle or scooter, so you can stay connected on the go! Buy here.

Charlotte Tilbury new Mini Collagen Lip Bath Icons (Limited Edition) (RRP €25.00)

This magic mini gift set featuring the plump-effect, hydrating lip glosses in 3 of Charlotte Tilbury’s most iconic shades makes it the perfect gift for lip gloss-lovers this holiday season. This kit is a mini trio of iconic shades for sumptuous lips that take you anywhere! Perfectly packaged for holiday gifting magic and the perfect size to slip into a stocking. This set includes Mini Collagen Lip Bath in Walk of No Shame, Mini Collagen Lip Bath in Pillow Talk and Mini Collagen Lip Bath lip gloss in Refresh Rose. Buy here.

SilverDluxe.ie Hoop Earrings (RRP €19.99)

Hoop earrings are a Christmas favourite, adding movement and sparkle at eye-level and catching the light. And what better than a Christmas star! These sterling silver earrings in yellow gold plating are a great value stocking filler at just €19.99 from SilverDluxe.ie, an Irish owned online fashion jewellery store, where all items are shipped from Dublin next day. Buy here.

Kash Beauty Iconic Duo (RRP €24.95 – value €34.90)

The perfect pairings all in one place – the Iconic Duo giftsets feature the new, and much-loved- Modern Legacy Palettes, of which there are three offerings, alongside the best-selling Starlight Lip Gloss; a high-shine, crystal clear lip gloss which features tiny, gleaming flakes of rose gold glitter, creating an eye-catching effect on the pout. Available in three different varieties – Copper Crush Palette & Starlight Lip Gloss, Burnish Bronze & Starlight Lip Gloss and Royal Rose & Starlight Lip Gloss. Buy here.

‘Freckles’ by Cecilia Aherne (RRP €15.99)

‘You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.’

When a stranger utters these words to Allegra Bird, nicknamed Freckles, it turns her highly ordered life upside down. In her current life as a parking warden, she has left her eccentric father and unconventional childhood behind for a bold new life in the city.

But a single encounter leads her to ask the question she’s been avoiding for so long: who are the people who made her the way she is? And who are the five people who can shape and determine her future? Just as she once joined the freckles on her skin to mirror the constellations in the night sky, she must once again look for connections.

LUNA by Lisa’s Lip Collection (RRP €25.00 – worth €48.00)

Let your lips take centre stage this Christmas! The Lip Collection – includes 3 mini matte lipsticks with matching lip pencils and glosses. Keep your nude game strong with Mocha, Dolly and Cloudy, all natural looking shades to flatter your complexion. Go deep with Mocha, a classic nudey-brown with a hue to compliment all skin tones. Dolly is the dreamiest pinky-nude, a shade that can take you from day to night. Or go full-nude with Cloudy, a permanent shade in the LUNA collection that has been expertly balanced with complementary hues of pink, brown and nude a.k.a, the perfect nude. Each shade is paired with a matte lip pencil and a hyaluronic, high-shine lip gloss that is clear with a touch of pearlescent. Buy here.

Codex Beauty Labs Festive Soap Set (RRP €20.00)

Codex Beauty Labs has launched new soaps for their Holiday Collection 2021 with the debut of their Festive Soap Set containing:

The pumpkin and cocoa-rich Harvest Soap, which gently exfoliates with oats and poppy seeds and is scented for the season with Cinnamon, Clove, Cardamom, and Ginger.

The green-and-red Holiday Soap, which cleanses with French green clay, soothes with nettle, and nourishes with wheatgrass, while also livening up any recipient’s stocking with its the herbaceous scent of Tea Tree blended with Patchouli. Buy here.

Seoulista Beauty A Magical Night in Wellbeing Kit (RRP €24.99)

This top-to-toe bundle of potent treats designed to provide professional results at home! Choose from a bestselling Instant Facial to suit your skin needs, combined with the sustainable cleansing Magic Cleanse and nourishing, soothing treats to provide some much-needed TLC to your precious hands and feet. The set contains a Magic Cleanse, Instant Facial, Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure and Rosy Hands Instant Manicure. Choice of Instant Facial includes Super Hydration, Brightening or Correct & Calm. Seoulista Beauty is available in Dunnes Stores and Irish pharmacies and www.seoulistabeauty.com.

Dublin Herbalists multi-tasking Daily Micellar Water (RRP €21.95)

This new multi-tasking Daily Micellar Water will cleanse and calm and is one to consider if you’re looking for a quick one-step solution without compromising on results. The gentle formula lifts off dirt and make-up whilst strengthening your skin’s biome against harsh weather, pollutants and chemicals. Advanced Pre and Probiotics blended with delicate Floral Waters and powerful Fruit Extracts ensure your complexion is radiantly clean, toned and moisturised every day. Buy here.

Spotlight Oral Care Christmas Cracker (RRP €30.00)

This delightful Christmas Cracker by Irish dentists Dr. Lisa and Dr. Vanessa Creaven is the perfect small gift that will deliver great results. The set includes teeth whitening strips (7 days), teeth whitening pen and pink hair scrunchie and all of Spotlight’s products are clinically proven, cruelty-free and earth-kind. Buy Here

Patchology Mistletoe Holiday Kit (RRP €22.00)

For jolly, happy soles exfoliate to make toes bright and then follow with a merry moisturising mask!

PoshPeel – Pedi Cure: an Activating Essence, an Advanced AHA + BHA Botanical Blend, contains Glycolic, Salicylic, Lactic and Citric Acids. These concentrated ingredients go deep to dissolve dead.

Best Foot Forward – Softening Foot & Heel Mask: soak in natural skin conditioners with this ultra-softening, restorative foot mask. Lock in moisture and refresh hard-working feet in just ten minutes. Patchology is available from Brown Thomas, Arnott’s, Avoca, LloydsPharmacy, McCabes, Meaghers and selected stockists nationwide.

Charlotte Tilbury new Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Duo (RRP €32.00)

The new Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray weightlessly primes and sets for up to 16 hours for perfect looking makeup day, every day. Instantly lock in your look with my hydrating setting spray for makeup magic that looks ‘just applied’. This delicately scented, long-lasting, next generation setting spray is a magical beauty amplifier inspired by the smoothing, pore-blurring effects of my world-famous airbrush makeup family. Buy here

Aveda Feed My Lips Shimmer Topper Duo (RRP €20.00)

Bring the disco to your lips with the Aveda Feed My Lips Mini Lip Gloss Topper Duo. This glistening duo of iridescent lip glosses, arrive in shades of warming rose gold and electrifying silver. Housed in a vibrant gift box, this set of high-shine glosses are sure to make an impact this festive season. Includes: Mini Feed My Lips Lip Gloss Silver, Mini Feed My Lips Rose Gold. Buy here.

Lir Chocolatiers Collection (RRP €20.00)

For the chocolate lover in your life, this year, Lir Chocolates have created the ultimate Chocolatiers Collection featuring some of their staff and fan favourites! A delicious collection of smooth caramels, dark pralines and zesty fruit filled chocolates. A gift to delight any chocolate fan. This box contains 46 chocolates and is available from all good retailers nationwide or online here.

Dr. Hauschka’s Beautiful Body Set (RRP €19.95)

Beautify the body and delight the senses this Christmas with the Beautiful Body Gift Set! There is a Dr. Hauschka body oil suitable for every occasion included in this luxury set. The Dr. Hauschka Rose Nurturing Body Oil will soothe and calm irritated skin and Dr. Hauschka’s Moor Lavender Body Oil is ideal for use at the end of long day as it will provide comfort, protection and a sense of well-being. Dr. Hauschka’s Birch Arnica Energising Body Oil is a great oil to use post workout to soothe and support tight muscles and fatigued joints. Another firm favourite is Dr. Hauschka’s Blackthorn Toning Body Oil which will strengthen and protect your skin’s elasticity and is ideal for use during and after pregnancy too. Also included is Dr. Hauschka’s Lemon Lemongrass Vitalising Body. Buy here.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Gift Set (RRP €19.00)

Give the gift of healthy-looking beautiful skin with an Aveeno Daily Moisturising Gift Set, featuring four full size Aveeno favourites to care for and moisturise your skin, all in a beautifully presented gift box. Each set includes Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Lotion, formulated with prebiotic colloidal oatmeal which preserves the skin’s natural microbiome for healthy looking and more resilient skin. The set also includes three more favourites from the Aveeno Daily Moisturising range – body wash, to leave skin feeling clean and fresh without dryness; after shower mist, to nourish skin quickly in one easy application, and hand cream – which helps protect and nourish normal to dry hands even through hand washing. Buy here.

The Magician by Colm Tóibín

From one of our greatest living writers comes a sweeping novel of unrequited love and exile, war and family. The Magician tells the story of Thomas Mann, whose life was filled with great acclaim and contradiction. He would find himself on the wrong side of history in the First World War, cheerleading the German army, but have a clear vision of the future in the second, anticipating the horrors of Nazism. He would have six children and keep his homosexuality hidden; he was a man forever connected to his family and yet bore witness to the ravages of suicide. He would write some of the greatest works of European literature, and win the Nobel Prize, but would never return to the country that inspired his creativity. Through one life, Colm Tóibìn tells the breathtaking story of the twentieth century.

Verrier In Gucci We Trust Hand Embellished Notebook – RRP €35

This Verrier hard cover spiral notebook makes a perfect gift for the list queen or writer in your life. The cover features an original design by Ashleigh Verrier which is hand painted and hand embellished with glitter. Buy here.

Christopher Kane More Joy Tote Bag – RRP €35

Emblazoned with bold statements, the More Joy lifestyle collection from Christopher Kane injects humour with a suggestive hint into your everyday essentials. Becoming the brand's accidental mantra after Kane borrowed text and illustrations from 1972’s The Joy Of Sex for his AW18 runway show, the designer believes we ought to live everyday embracing just that. Carry the everyday essentials in this cotton canvas tote, finished with the More Joy logo to the back and front. It makes a cute gift that will last well beyond the holiday gifting season. It’s made of cotton which means it’s easy to wash and keep clean. Buy here.