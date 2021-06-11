Your selfcare Father’s Day gift guide just dropped!

Our dads may like to pretend they don’t bother with ‘that stuff’ – that stuff being anything from moisturiser to facewash – but we know that really, they wouldn’t mind the option of a little TLC sometimes. Men don’t always practice selfcare or understand its importance in our lives, but it’s time to turn that around this Father’s Day with these stunning selections of men’s grooming products specifically designed to give them a little time for themselves to relax, renew and unwind.

Now that we can hopefully be face-to-face with the dad’s in our lives for Father’s day, I’s important to get a special gift for them. And L’Oreal Paris Men Expert have got their back….and face and body! Discover their Hydra Energetic daily face wash designed to cleanse and energise men's skin. The formula helps cleanse pores and has an instant wakeup effect on the skin. Enriched with Vitamin C and Guarana for an energy boost when tired, it deeply cleanses skin with a foaming gel and provides an instant wake up effect for use every morning.

Clarins Research thought of men in our lives who lead very intense lifestyles and whose skin might suffer the consequences – and how we can help with that. Clarins new energizing eye gel delivers a shot of energy to skin! Full of vitality and hydration to meet the needs of stressed, tired and dull skin. The fresh, invigorating textures help to instantly “reset” the skin.

Their Energizing Eye Gel visibly revives the eyes (reducing dark circles and puffiness) whilst hydrating and strengthening the eye contour. The tri-ball applicator massages and drains the eye contour. Contains Anti-pollution complex to help protect the skin from damage caused by indoor and outdoor pollution – perfect for the on-the-go guy.

This wonderful gift pack is the perfect present for a dad who needs a little more self care in their lives tis Father’s Day. It includes: The Ritual of Samurai Sport Shower Foam, Body Lotion and Shaving Cream.

This gift pack will give them the perfect start to the day and comes with a gorgeous gift box that can be given a second lease of life by keeping photographs, letters, or other items in it.

Give the gift of a smooth shave this Father’s Day with Dr. Bronner’s Organic Shaving Soaps. Perfect for dads on the go as the great lather and moisturising qualities make it a quick and easy shave while also being kind to your skin! Made with certified fair trade and organic ingredients, Dr. Bronner’s Organic Peppermint Shaving Soap works best right out of the shower, when skin is moist and hairs are soft. Also available in Lavender to soothe and relax, Tea Tree for powerful antibacterial properties, Lemongrass/Lime for citrusy zing and Baby Mild-Unscented for the sensitive types!

This year why not treat Dad to some much-needed TLC with Dr. Hauschka? The all-natural Dr. Hauschka range includes some fantastic skincare and haircare must haves that are ideal for pampering your number one man on Sunday, 20th June! Treat Dad’s locks this Father’s Day with Dr. Hauschka’s haircare range. Launched in 2020, the new Dr. Hauschka shampoo and conditioner are 100% natural, sulphate free and suitable for all hair types. Dr. Hauschka’s Shampoo will gently cleanse and give the hair a fresh scent of lemon, bergamot and spearmint. Follow with Dr. Hauschka’s nourishing conditioner, formulated with neem, coconut oil and apple cider vinegar which promotes silkiness and shine.

Awaken, correct, defend. This lightweight, gel moisturiser instantly energizes skin with 12 hours of antifatigue power. MultiLayered Defence Technology fights modern aggressors that can tire skin and accelerate ageing. Combats UVA/B, Infrared, and even Blue Light, a key disruptor of skin’s ability to protect itself. Sweat-resistant and humidity-resistant formula helps shield against pollution, pollen and dust as it delivers all day hydration and powerful antioxidant defence. Immediately skin appears more awake, less fatigued. Over time, first signs of ageing are visibly corrected and skin maintains its well-rested look.

It’s a great time to pamper your man with a bit of NIVEA MENs Sensitive Range.This range will have them feeling invigorated and fresh, while helping to avoid skin irritation. Treating the men in your life has never been easier!

With facial hair often comes dryness and itchiness, not to mention the redness, burning and tightness caused from shaving. To combat this problem, the NIVEA MEN Sensitive range combines a unique formula to soothe and protect sensitive skin. With 0% ethyl alcohol, this product range relieves the 5 signs of shaving irritation. The NIVEA Men Sensitive range includes Sensitive Face Wash, Shave Gel, Stubble Lotion, Moisturiser and much more.

Supple. Primal. Extravagant. Inspired by Tom Ford's love of fine leather, this ultra-sexy interpretation captures the primal, animalistic scent of leather and its smooth voluptuous qualities. A modern classic, the addition of olibanum, night blooming jasmine, and black suede gives it a distinctive, modern spin that is raw yet refined, sensual yet sophisticated.

NEOSTRATA has curated this specialised collection of products formulated to exfoliate, protect and hydrate men’s skin while combating the visible signs of ageing for revitalised, healthier looking skin.

The kit, which is a fantastic starter kit for any man looking to upscale his skincare regime, contains three full size products; Daytime Protection Cream with SPF23 to hydrate and protect the skin, Foaming Glycolic Wash for exfoliating and deep cleansing in the shower and a free Gel Plus which is great for uneven skin texture and enlarged pores!

THALGO, the world leader in Marine Cosmetics and Professional Face and Body Treatments, draws its inspiration from the heart of the five Oceans. The award-winning products and treatments strive to achieve a perfect affinity with our skin, through the highest levels of technical expertise, performance, sensory pleasure and well-being to enhance beauty and well-being. This gift set contains Regenerating Cream which uses a high-performance formula works to reinforce and re-firm the skin and the Wake-up Shower Gel. This fresh-feeling all-over shampoo instantly cleanses and purifies your skin and hair. Its effective, non-aggressive foaming system respects the hair fibre and the skin’s physiological balance. It is the ideal partner for use when travelling or after exercising.

For the Dad looking to achieve that Barbershop feeling each and every time, gift him the Barbershop inspired set from Kiehls! Formulated with all Men in mind, the Get Groomed set will give Dad the solution to all his grooming needs. Contains Grooming Solutions Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner, Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief and Grooming Solutions Texturizing Clay.

A softening and strengthening anti-bacterial facial oil for lasting moisture and to soothe irritation and razor burn brought to you from the quirky and charming Hens Teeth. The store, gallery, diner & café bar on Blackpitts, Dublin 8, has been putting smiles on faces through art, food and music since 2015. They work with artists from around the globe to create original pieces, adding colour to your life.

Save time, money and effort by helping him to cut his hair at home with the professional, high powered mains hair clipper gift set. It includes all the accessories the style conscious individual will need to get their perfect cut from home. Complete the set with a stylish faux-leather wash bag to keep all their grooming essentials, making the clipper kit an ideal gift set.