The Pressure To Always Have Plans Is Stressing Us Out

That sinking feeling when your colleague casually asks “any plans for the weekend?” and you’re left scrambling for something that sounds more exciting than a Netflix marathon and a Centra run. We’ve all been there, and honestly, it’s exhausting. Social media has turned having plans into a competitive sport. Every Instagram story is packed with brunches, gigs, weekend breaks, and perfectly curated moments that make your Saturday spent in pyjamas feel like a personal failure. But here’s the thing – we need to talk about why this constant pressure to be “booked and busy” is actually doing our heads in.

The Instagram Expectation Trap

We’re living in an era where your weekend worth is measured by how story-worthy it looks. Didn’t post anything? You must have done nothing. And somehow, doing nothing has become the ultimate social crime. It can be a panic when someone asks about weekend plans and you don’t have anything lined up. It’s nearly like admitting you’re boring or friendless, even though it is nice sometimes having nowhere to be. This FOMO culture has us believing that every moment needs to be optimised, every weekend needs an itinerary, and every holiday needs to be booked months in advance. The result? We’re more anxious than ever about our social calendars.

The Mental Health Cost of Plan-Shaming

Constantly feeling like you need to justify your downtime is genuinely affecting our mental health. Therapists across Ireland are seeing more young women stressed about social expectations and the pressure to appear constantly engaged. There’s this underlying shame around rest. We’ve forgotten that doing ‘nothing’ is actually doing something – it’s recharging, processing, and just being human. The pressure isn’t just internal either. Plan-shaming has become a real thing, where friends make you feel guilty for choosing a quiet night in over yet another expensive dinner out. Sometimes you just want to order a takeaway and watch Love Island reruns without having to defend your life choices.

Embracing the Beauty of Spontaneous Nothing

Here’s a revolutionary thought – maybe the best weekends are the ones where you wake up with absolutely zero obligations. No brunch reservations, no events to attend, no need to get dressed in anything that isn’t loungewear. There’s something magical about last-minute decisions. That moment when you randomly decide to walk to the local café, bump into a friend, and end up having the best catch-up you’ve had in months. You can’t plan those moments, and they’re often more memorable than the heavily orchestrated events we stress about.

Redefining What “Plans” Actually Mean

Plot twist – staying in IS a plan. Protecting your energy IS a plan. Doing whatever feels right in the moment IS a plan. We need to stop treating rest like it’s lazy and start seeing it as essential self-care. Some of the most successful people swear by having buffer time in their schedules. They understand that creativity and mental clarity come from having space to breathe, not from being constantly on the go.

The Art of the Guilt-Free Weekend

Learning to say “I’m keeping it low-key this weekend” without following it up with three excuses about why you deserve to rest is a skill we all need to master. Your worth isn’t measured by how many plans you have or how many places you’ve been. Next time someone asks about your weekend plans and you’ve got sweet nothing lined up, try responding with confidence: “I’m having a proper rest weekend.” Watch how liberating it feels to own your downtime instead of apologising for it. Sometimes the most radical thing you can do in our always-on culture is absolutely nothing at all. And honestly? That sounds pretty perfect to us.