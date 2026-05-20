Belfast’s coolest new city break pairs whiskey with Titanic history

Belfast has quietly become one of the most compelling city break destinations on the island, and this new package from Titanic Hotel Belfast gives you a seriously good reason to finally book that trip. The hotel has teamed up with neighbouring Titanic Distillers to launch the Titanic Distillers Experience package, combining a stay in one of the most atmospheric hotels in Ireland with a guided whiskey tour through a genuinely historic working distillery.

Starting from £209/€240 per room for two, inclusive of breakfast, it’s the kind of thing that sounds like it was designed specifically for a weekend away with someone you actually want to spend time with.

The hotel itself is something else

Titanic Hotel Belfast sits in the meticulously restored former Harland & Wolff headquarters, the very building where some of the world’s most famous ocean liners were designed. The rooms are Art Deco-meets-nautical in the best possible way — think ships’ lanterns, maritime artwork and streamlined furnishings that feel genuinely considered rather than theme-park tacky. The iconic yellow Harland & Wolff cranes visible from the windows are a reminder that you’re sleeping in a place with serious history behind it.

When the package is booked, guests find a sample of Titanic Distillers’ award-winning Irish whiskey and artisan truffles waiting in their room. A solid opening move, it has to be said.

The whiskey tour is the real draw

A whiskey tasting flight set up with Titanic Distillers.

Titanic Distillers is Belfast’s first working whiskey distillery in almost 90 years. It’s located in the former Pumphouse at Thompson Dock — the very dock where the RMS Titanic stood for fitting out before her maiden voyage. The red-brick Pumphouse, with its arched windows and original clock tower, once housed the engines that drained more than 26 million gallons of water from the dock. It’s now a working distillery. History doesn’t get much more layered than that.

The Titanic Distillers Signature Tour is a fully guided experience through the working distillery and the Victorian-era Pumphouse, taking in the story of how Belfast’s whiskey tradition faded in the 1930s and has now been revived on the exact site where it all happened. It ends with a guided tasting of Titanic Distillers’ finest Irish spirits, which frankly sounds like the right way to spend an afternoon.

Siobhan Winston, General Manager of Titanic Distillers, said: “At Titanic Distillers, it’s about quality, authenticity and giving visitors a fresh way to engage with the city’s whiskey story. We offer something that feels distinctive, social and memorable, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience it for themselves in the heart of Belfast’s Maritime Mile.”

Adrian McNally, General Manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, added: “The Titanic Distillers Package brings together two of Belfast’s greatest stories — shipbuilding and whiskey — in one unforgettable experience. Guests stay where some of the world’s most famous ocean liners were designed, then step just moments away to see how Belfast’s distilling tradition has been reborn in the very heart of the Titanic Quarter.”

The practicalities

The hotel is ten minutes from Belfast City Airport and just over two hours from Dublin by train, with 15 trains a day running Monday to Saturday. Two-night stays start from £458/€525, subject to availability. Once a booking is confirmed, the hotel team will be in touch to arrange the distillery tour at a time that suits.

For booking and further information, visit titanichotelbelfast.com.