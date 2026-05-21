8 expert steps to a wedding-perfect smile this summer

Wedding season is well and truly here, and if you’re getting married this summer, the dress, the venue and the playlist have probably been locked in for months. But there’s one thing a lot of brides-to-be leave surprisingly late: their smile. Given that you’ll be photographed approximately seven hundred times on the day, it’s worth giving it some thought.

Dr Jennifer Collins, clinical director at Dental Care Ireland, has put together eight practical steps to help you get your teeth wedding-ready. And the good news is that most of them are far less daunting than you’d think.

8 Steps to a Picture-Perfect Wedding Smile:

#1 Book a dental consultation

If you are concerned about stained, crooked, chipped or missing teeth, early preparation is key. The ideal time to book a dental consultation is at the start of your engagement, as some treatments will require at least a year to complete. Your dentist can recommend the best timeline for treatments to suit your individual goals.

#2 Schedule a professional clean

Superficial staining from food and drinks such as tea, coffee or red wine, can often be removed with a professional clean. During a scale and polish treatment, your dentist or dental hygienist will thoroughly clean all deposits and stains, scale away tartar build-up and polish the teeth.

#3 Try teeth whitening

Teeth whitening brightens the shade of your teeth and helps to remove discolouration. Your dentist will first need to examine the teeth, mouth and gums, to assess your suitability. They can then develop a bespoke whitening kit which you can safely use at home. Teeth whitening can take approximately one to four weeks, so be sure to factor it into your wedding planner.

#4 Consider composite bonding

Dental bonding is a simple and effective way to resolve minor teeth issues such as small cracks, chips, gaps or discolouration. A specially formulated composite material is added to the teeth to restore or enhance their appearance. Bonding treatment generally takes less than an hour and is typically completed in a single dental visit.

#5 Brace yourself

Along with traditional metal braces, there are now a range of clear or invisible teeth straightening options available to patients. As long as your teeth and gums are healthy, there is no upper age limit to orthodontic treatment. Some of the latest clear aligner systems can correct mild overcrowding, gaps or alignment issues in as little as three to six months.

#6 Mend missing teeth

Missing teeth can have a huge impact on a person’s appearance and self-esteem, as well as mouth function and oral hygiene. Dental implants are artificial roots that are embedded in the jaw, providing a permanent solution to one or multiple missing teeth. Bear in mind that treatment time can vary considerably from between six weeks to six months.

#7 Avoid staining foods

In the run-up to the wedding, try to avoid foods and drinks that tend to stain teeth, such as red wine, coffee, balsamic vinegar and even berries. Hard or sticky foods that linger in the mouth will also damage teeth, including the dried fruit in wedding cake! Drinking water after eating will help to rinse away food particles and prevent staining.

#8 Remember your routine

Throughout the busy wedding preparations, it is important to maintain your basic dental routine at home. Ideally, brush twice per day for two minutes with fluoride toothpaste, floss daily, and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget to also gently brush your tongue to help prevent bad breath and improve overall oral hygiene.

Start earlier than you think you need to

Dr Collins is clear on this one. “The ideal approach to wedding smile preparation is to start early by scheduling a full dental examination at least six to twelve months in advance,” she says. “Focus on achieving healthy teeth and gums first, as this will create the foundation for any cosmetic enhancements. Rushing treatments too close to the wedding may limit your options, as well as causing added stress.”

So if you’ve just got engaged and you’re already deep in venue research, add a dental consultation to that to-do list now. Some treatments — orthodontics in particular — need a year or more to do their thing properly.

Dr Jennifer Collins is clinical director at Dental Care Ireland, an Irish-owned network of 37 established dental practices nationwide.

For further information, visit www.dentalcareireland.ie