ALDI’s viral Pilates Reformer is back at its lowest ever price

You know the way you spend forty minutes scrolling through reformer Pilates videos late at night, absolutely convinced you’d go three times a week if only the classes weren’t so eye-wateringly expensive? Well. ALDI has heard you, and it’s about to make your situationship with Pilates a whole lot more serious.

ALDI’s viral Pilates Reformer Machine is returning to stores nationwide on Sunday 24 May, and this time it’s at its lowest ever price: €179.99. If it sold out at speed the last time around, expect more of the same. Grab a coffee, set a reminder, and maybe arrive with a trolley and a sense of purpose.

Why everyone’s talking about reformer Pilates

Reformer Pilates has had an extraordinary run over the past couple of years. It went from something you associated vaguely with celebrities and physiotherapy to something your neighbour, your sister-in-law and your work colleague are all doing on a Tuesday morning. The problem, of course, is cost. Studio sessions can run upwards of €20 a class, and if you’re going regularly, that adds up to a significant chunk of the monthly budget very quickly.

For a lot of mums, the maths just doesn’t work. Between childcare, the shop, the school trips and the seemingly endless stream of birthday presents to buy, a weekly reformer habit can feel like a luxury that keeps getting pushed further down the list. Which is exactly where ALDI’s machine comes in.

What you’re actually getting for €179.99

This isn’t a flimsy bit of kit cobbled together with optimism. The ALDI Pilates Reformer is designed to bring a genuine studio-style workout into your home, with adjustable resistance levels, a smooth-gliding exercise deck, and a foldable design that means it doesn’t have to live permanently in the middle of your sitting room. It also comes with transportation wheels and an introductory exercise chart, which is genuinely useful if you’re new to reformer work and don’t know where to start.

A home Pilates reformer makes studio-style workouts easy.

The maximum user weight is 125kg and it comes with a one-year warranty. It’s suitable for beginners through to those who already have some reformer experience and want to keep up their practice between classes or ditch the studio entirely.

The fold-away storage is worth mentioning again, because if you’ve ever tried to squeeze a piece of exercise equipment into an Irish semi-detached, you’ll know that “compact” isn’t just a nice-to-have. It’s non-negotiable.

Don’t wait on this one

ALDI’s Specialbuys have a way of disappearing fast, and this one generated serious buzz when it launched in 2025. Given that it’s now returning at an even lower price point, the expectation is that stock will go quickly once again.

The Pilates Reformer will be available in ALDI stores nationwide from Sunday 24 May, while stocks last. We reckon this is very much an in-store, get-there-early kind of situation. You can find your nearest ALDI at aldi.ie.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to finally commit to that home workout routine you’ve been planning since January, this is probably it.