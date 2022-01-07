Your favourite takeaways and stores are offering up amazing vegan options for Veganuary this year

Veganuary can be a super rewarding but also tough time. If we’re trying out this new diet for the month, it means we miss out on a lot of our usual faves. We have to get creative with our meal planning, but now and again, we want a handy, nutritious and easy snack.

Being able to indulge in some of our favourite snacks, like Domino’s iconic pizzas or Krispy Kreme’s mouth-watering doughnuts, but still keeping our Veganuary promise is something we’re buzzing about. Lots of our favourite brands are providing amazing vegan and plant-based option for all us Veganuary gals, meaning we can stick with our goals and also indulge in all the best snacks around!

Krispy Kreme’s new vegan doughnuts

Craving a sweet treat this Veganuary? Krispy Kreme has your back with the perfect pick-me-up in the shape of an indulgent new range of three mouth-watering vegan doughnut option! The iconic doughnut brand is ringing in the new year with this delicious new range, made from Krispy Kreme’s trademark light and fluffy dough ensuring the irresistible flavour that fans know and love.

Consisting of totally new flavours including Fudge Brownie Bliss, Caramel Choc Delight and Apple Custard Crumble; the hand-crafted range will be stepping up its game in the new year, but one thing remains the same – the tantalizing doughnuts will be made fresh daily. Every. Single. Day – no matter where you get them. And what’s more, these scrumptious new doughnuts are vegan friendly too, win, win for everyone! Certified by The Vegan Society; fans can rest assured that there is no compromise on the iconic taste of the doughnuts that marry together indulgent and delicious flavours made to a vegan-friendly recipe!

For further information on how you can get your hands on the new Krispy Kreme range, please visit krispykreme.ie

Lidl’s new Vegan-nings range

Need some major dinner inspo? Lidl Ireland has extended its vegan offering to include a wide range of plant-based products under its own-label Vemondo – perfect for Veganuary! The delicious new range will include plant-based Pizzas, Burgers, Falafels and lots more tasty everyday treats for vegans and those looking to make a change to their diet in the New Year. Lidl’s Vemondo range will be available across all 172 Lidl stores nationwide from January.

Affordable, full of variety and packed full of fresh and nutritious ingredients Lidl has come to the aid of vegans across the country with its high quality plant-based foods. The product range includes Vegan Meatballs, Vegan Pizza, Vegan Chicken and Beef Burgers and Vegan Pea Nuggets and Vegan Spinach Nuggets, all a fraction of the cost of well-known branded items on the market.. Lidl Ireland already offers an extensive vegan range which includes firm favourites from brands such as Quorn, Gosh!, Strong Roots and Alpro to, so it’s your one stop shop for all your Veganuary needs!

Subway’s new plant-based T.L.C Tikka (Tastes. Like. Chicken.)

Subway launch brand-new plant-based T.L.C.® Tikka (Tastes.Like.Chicken.) for Veganuary, available as both a 6-inch and Footlong Sub as well as a salad or a wrap – which has all the chicken tikka taste, but made from tasty plant-based alternatives! Subway has one of the widest ranges of plant-based choices of any high street restaurant in Ireland and the UK – including the Vegan Double Choc Cookie, which won PETA’s 2021 Vegan Food Award for Best Cookie

The T.L.C.® Tikka is made from delicious strips of plant-based ‘chicken’ and is made to a unique recipe with tikka-inspired flavours, designed to mimic Subway’s roast chicken breast strips, and is available with slices of Violife™ vegan cheese. The T.L.C.® Tikka is fully customisable and is available as a 6-inch or Foot-long Sub, a salad or a wrap for even more choice. The T.L.C.® Tikka is made from soy-based protein and a unique recipe that both plant-lovers and flexitarians will enjoy. The T.L.C.® Tikka is also approved by the Vegan Society, meaning it’s a great on-the-go lunch option for this Veganuary!

IKEA’s vegan range

With Veganuary fast approaching, now is the time to start planning sustainable and plant-based menu options. And IKEA is here to help with its plant balls – a plant-based alternative to their iconic meatballs, with the same delicious taste at just 4% of the carbon footprint! With IKEA’s plant balls, there’s a whole range of tasty and healthy meals that are perfect for all the family.

Try out their världsklok, the juicy plant-based mince or IKEA’s huvudroll plant balls, made using oven-baked quinoa with vegetables for a great lunch idea!

Gino’s Gelato Vegan-friendly sorbets

Ireland’s favourite gelato chain, Gino’s Gelato, opened the doors of its second store in Dundrum Town Centre recently and it’s perfect spot to treat yourself after taking on the weekly shop! Whether you’re a traditionalist or a risk taker, Gino’s has something for you with an extensive range of delicious traditional Italian gelato – but what’s even better is that they offer several dairy free, vegan friendly sorbets, made using Irish filtered water ‘Fior Uisce’!

Gino’s Gelato’s number one priority has always been to use the very best and freshest ingredients in order to create the most authentic gelato. Gino’s Gelato is available to order online from Just-Eat and Deliveroo, meaning you can get a delicious vegan treat wherever and whenever you want!

Domino’s Pizza PepperoNAY Vegan option

Fancy trying something new in ‘22? Domino's Pizza has just announced the launch of their newest vegan-friendly pizza, the Vegan PepperoNAY. This vegan twist on a classic pizza brings their vegan menu up to a selection of four pizzas just in time for Veganuary. Perfect for vegans, those looking for more choice and those considering a flexitarian lifestyle.

A welcome treat for plant-based pizza fans, Domino’s fresh, vegan dough is hand-stretched to perfection, swirled with the signature vine-ripened tomato sauce, generously sprinkled with Domino’s vegan cheese. Finally they top it off with a specially created vegan pepperoni from The Vegetarian Butcher, for the perfect mouthful in every hungry bite! Plus it’s served with the much-loved Vegan Friendly version of the iconic Garlic & Herb dip, so foodie fans can enjoy the full dunking experience – that’s a yes from us!

For more information and to find your nearest store visit: www.dominos.ie

Fiid’s vegan range

Irish vegan food brand fiid offers healthy, delicious and convenient plant-based meals to save you time and hassle in the kitchen this January! Whether you’re trying Veganuary or simply want to dip your toe into eating more plant-based foods in 2022, fiid is on a mission to make eating healthily, sustainably and ethically a whole lot easier (and delicious too.)

Made for how people really eat, fiid’s flavoursome meals are 100% plant-based, made with all-natural ingredients and ready to eat in as little as 90 seconds in the microwave. Each fiid meal is also high in protein and fibre, 100% gluten and dairy-free, contains 3 of your 5 a day and has no preservatives. The dream!

fiid’s range of six delicious flavours stands apart from the rising number of ultra-processed vegan options on supermarket shelves: Rich Sundried Tomato & Lentil Ragu, Smoky Black Bean Chilli, Chickpea & Coconut Curry, Chana Masala, Lentil & Sweet Potato Curry and Hearty Chickpea Tagine. Simply add more veggies, rice or pasta or enjoy on its own with a spoon, fiid’s pouch sizes make healthy everyday meal times accessible to everyone!