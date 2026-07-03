Avoca Kilmacanogue’s Taste of Summer Is What You Need This July

If you’ve been looking for a genuinely brilliant family day out this summer that doesn’t involve a two-hour queue for a bouncy castle and a soggy bag of chips, take note. Avoca Kilmacanogue is bringing back its much-loved Taste of Summer event on Saturday, 25th July, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best days of the season.

Set on the sweeping lawns of Avoca’s stunning Wicklow location, the event kicks off at 12.30pm and runs well into the evening. Think gourmet BBQ, artisan food tastings, live music, cocktails, kids’ entertainment and that particular kind of easy, golden-afternoon energy that Irish summers occasionally deliver when the universe is feeling generous.

A food lover’s dream (and a mum’s very good excuse)

The food offering alone is worth clearing the diary for. Avoca’s own chefs will be firing up a gourmet BBQ on the day, and every adult ticket includes a complimentary summer cocktail. More than 30 Irish artisan and international food suppliers will be on site, with tastings and complimentary samples from the likes of Nibbed Cacao, Rívesci, Mitchell & Son Wines, Seafood Suppers, Treat Yo’Self and Tae Tea, among many others.

Anyone with a sweet tooth (that’s all of us, let’s be honest) will also be able to indulge in treats from the iconic Avoca kitchen, as well as creations from Grá Chocolates and Cookie Dó. There’ll be cookery demos and food tastings throughout the afternoon too, so even if you arrive slightly distracted from the chaos of getting everyone out the door, you’ll settle in quickly enough once someone hands you a cocktail and points you towards the chocolate.

A summer BBQ spread with something for everyone.

Plenty to keep the kids happy too

The little ones aren’t an afterthought here either. Children’s tickets include a soft drink, access to all activities, face painting and games throughout the afternoon — which buys you at least a good stretch of uninterrupted browsing through the food stalls, and nobody needs to feel guilty about that.

As the afternoon tips into evening, Spring Break — Ireland’s favourite 80s tribute band — will take to the stage for a high-energy live set. And if you’re still standing after that (well done, genuinely), a DJ will close out the night with a summer soundtrack to send everyone home happy.

Live music sets the scene at the Avoca Taste of Summer event.

The details you need

Tickets are priced at €35 for adults and €15 for children, and that covers your BBQ lunch, complimentary summer cocktail (adults) or soft drink (kids), plus full access to all activities and entertainment throughout the day. It’s genuinely good value for a full day out with a proper food-and-music programme attached.

The event takes place at Avoca Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow on Saturday, 25th July 2026, starting at 12.30pm. Tickets are available now and given that this one tends to sell out, booking sooner rather than later is a smart move. You can grab yours at avoca.com.

Consider this your sign to actually put something good in the summer calendar.