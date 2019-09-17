A Grease themed pop-up diner opens for a two-week limited run

The Unmissable Rewards Diner, Ireland’s first singing diner created by Bord Gáis Energy has officially opened its doors today. The 1950’s themed pop-up diner will be serving an All-American menu as a pre-show experience, for Grease from today until September 28 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Bord Gáis Energy has created The Unmissable Rewards Diner as a reward to theatre goers, combining the thrill of going to see an amazing stage production, with a money can’t buy pre-theatre dining experience. Customers of the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club, Ireland’s biggest energy customer loyalty programme, were given exclusive first access to The Unmissable Rewards Diner with all sittings now sold out.

However, Bord Gáis Energy is giving everyone the chance to win a pair of tickets to Grease along with seats in The Unmissable Rewards Diner through its social media channels. Theatre fans are encouraged to visit Bord Gáis Energy competitions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bordgaisenergy as details of these are announced in the coming days.

At the Unmissable Rewards Diner, not only will guests get the chance to sample a 1950s diner menu that includes Frenchie Fries, Kenickie Fried Chicken, Zuko Hot Dogs and Teen Angel milkshakes but they can also sing along to Grease classics with the diner’s singing wait staff. The diner will be kitted out with a thunderbird car, retro diner booths and accessories that will inspire customers to channel their inner T-Bird or Pink Lady.

Peter Andre recently previewed the Unmissable Rewards Diner and spoke at the launch: "I am delighted to be in Dublin to be one of the first to experience Bord Gáis Energy’s Unmissable Rewards Diner.

"The Unmissable Rewards Diner is a fantastic opportunity for theatre goers to experience an unforgettable night of 50s themed food and music. I’ll be performing on the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre stage as Teen Angel in a few weeks’ time and I can’t wait to be part of the brilliant cast of performers in this musical classic.”

