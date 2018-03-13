You know the sparkly Chanel boots? Zara is selling amazing DUPES

So, unless you've been living under an actual rock for the last few months, you will have seen the wonderful Chanel boots.

Pretty much any blogger whose anyone has been traipsing around NYC, Paris and Milan in these sparkly delights.

However, for normal humans like us, boots costing €1500 just aren't realistic – as much as we wish they were.

Anyway, thankfully, we have the glorious humans at Zara, who always come through with the designer dupes we need.

The high street brand are selling a delightful pair of glitter boots that are VERY similar to the Chanel ones.

The only difference? The Chanel ones cost €1500 and the Zara ones cost €60 – a no brainer!

Get these awesome designer dupes here.

You're welcome.