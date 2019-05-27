Private Education: We’re addicted to this sex and relationship podcast

Sex plays a huge part of our lives, whether you’re having it, not having it, wanting it, not wanting it and everything in between, it motivates us daily in ways we probably don’t even think about. Despite this, it’s still not an open talking point. Private Education, a new podcast hosted by Aisling Keenan wishes to change this taboo, by having informal and educational chats about all things sex and relationships.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the podcast is all about open communication and understanding in the hopes to lead to more acceptance.

Sex education is lacking in schools and this doesn’t stop once you reach adulthood. Having written about it for so long, Aisling Keenan found that there was a lot of interest in the intricacies of sex and different relationships but there weren’t enough people talking openly about it. Private Education is an open space for people to talk in a healthy, informed and comfortable manner, with no subject ruled out.

Learn how different relationships work, from gay and lesbian relationships to open relationships to being single in your 30s and 40s. Listen to what’s going on behind closed doors in a fun and often hilarious manner, with the aim to normalise the way we talk about sex. The weekly podcast is like sitting down with your friends to have a chat, with guests so far including James Kavanagh, Laura Young from Laura’s Views and Fionnuala Jay, Karen Constantine from Lovely Girly Bits and Catherine Carton from Dainty Dress Diaries, Laura Cunningham and Andrea Horan are also confirmed to feature over the coming weeks.

Topics discussed include sex education in schools, stereotypes in the gay community and the ten most googled sex questions, so each show has something for everyone. The podcast is for anyone interested in sex, relationships and sexual health.

Aisling Keenan is a freelance journalist from Dublin who was previously the editor of XPOSÉ Magazine and XPOSÉ Beauty Bible, beauty editor for U Magazine and beauty columnist for the Irish Independent Weekend Magazine. She is also a regular contributor on radio, having appeared on shows such as RTÉ 2FM, Newstalk and SPIN 1038 while also appearing frequently on TV3's XPOSÉ.

Private Education wishes to change the narrative and allow people to talk about things in an open and healthy manner. Did you know for example the most googled sex question is “Where is the G spot?”! Or what a Bear is in the Gay Community? Private Education has all the answers. It’s like sex ed for adults.