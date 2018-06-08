You can now stay at this real life ‘doll house’ in Co Wexford

Ever fancied a stay in a real life doll house?

Well, thanks to one super talented interior architect and the magic of online bookings, now you can.

The iconic house at the gates of Rathaspeck Manor in Co Wexford has fascinated locals for years and now it has finally been opened to the public.

The building was re-roofed and re-painted in 2014 with aid from the Irish Heritage Council, but has remained unoccupied since.

The owners, Mick and Betty Cuddihy, who also run the five star Rathaspeck Manor B&B, decided to open the Doll's House as a self-catering home but recognised that they would need to re-vamp the interior to fit with the house's unique and quirky style.

In order to achieve this they enlisted the help of Ann-Marie Arcadia Architects to assist.

Seen the beautifully restored Dolls House at Rathaspeck Manor yet? Recently restored, it is inscribed 1900 #Wexford pic.twitter.com/ALYm519guI — Visit Wexford (@visitwexford) January 20, 2015

The interior is zoned into small rooms, each with their own personality.

They are filled with objects and trinkets from second-hand stores, as well as a collection of forgotten family heirlooms from the main house.

The Doll's House is available to book through AirBnb or the Rathaspeck Website .

Weekend in Wexford, anyone?

Feature Image: Irish Independent