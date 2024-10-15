Wrap up in burgundy tones & boho chic this season at Jervis Shopping Centre

As the crisp autumn breeze rolls in, Jervis Shopping Centre, Dublin’s most iconic shopping destination, is embracing the season with cosy, sophisticated style. With rich burgundy and warm brown hues taking centre stage, expect a season filled with elegance and comfort. From bold leopard print and cottage-core plaid, or the romantic flow of boho chic, there is something to match every style.

Jess wears: Earrings, Dansran, €29.95, layered becklace, Dansran, €39.95 bracelet, Parfois, €12.99, dress, New Look, €54, boots, Bershka, €59,99

Alan wears: White Tshirt, M&S, €29, grey blazer, Selected, €199.99, trousers, Selected, €119.99, shoes, Schuh, €48

Sarah wears: Earrings, M&S, €27, two piece set, Selected – top €89.99, trousers, €89.99 shoes, Stradivarius, €29.95

With multiple public transport options, including the Luas which drops customers straight to the entrance door, JervisShopping Centre is the perfect place to enjoy a day of shopping and lunch safely in the heart of the city, with plenty of food options to choose from including Brambles, Kays Kitchen, El Grito and Eddie Rocket’s.

A recent shoot by Jervis Shopping Centre took place in and around NYX Hotel Dublin Christchurch, where Dublin Castle and the cobbled streets of Temple Bar acted as a stylish backdrop, showcasing the latest trends and key pieces to create the perfect capsule autumn/winter wardrobe that are now available in stores across two floors.

For the first time ever, Jervis Shopping Centre held an open casting call for this season’s campaign, inviting individuals of all backgrounds—whether seasoned models or newcomers to the spotlight—to meet the Jervis Shopping Centre team in hopes of featuring in this season’s shoot. The winners, brought their vibrant energy and charisma to the shoot, effortlessly showcasing the latest autumn/winter collection with style and confidence.

Alan wears: Burgundy polo neck, Marco Capelli @ Best Menswear, €49.95, trousers, Marco Capelli @ Best Menswear, €99.90, shoes, Dr. Martens @ Schuh, €170

Sarah wears: Gold bangle, Parfois, €19.99, red floral dress, Stradivarius, €29.99, red pumps, New Look, €39.99

Jess wears: Purple sequin dress, Selected, €149.99, silver bag, Parfois, €25.99, shoes, Schuh, €44

Textures are making a big impact, with corduroy, suede, and wool becoming essential elements of this year’s autumn wardrobe. Layer chunky knits with plaid skirts for a classic autumn look or opt for suede and corduroy for added texture and luxury.

Alan wears: Hat, Calvin Klein @ Best Menswear, €39.90, navy coat, Boss @ Best Menswear, €499, white tshirt, M&S, €29, grey blazer, Selected, €199.99, trousers, Selected, €119.99

Jess wears: White coat, Carraig Donn, €40, colourful scarf, M&S, €24

Sarah wears: Orange scarf, M&S, €24, faux suede blazer, Bershka, €59.99

Don't miss out on this season’s key essentials: knee-high boots paired with a fitted longline coat to create a polished yet effortless outfit. Leopard print coats and accessories are perfect for adding an edge, while long billowing sleeves and lace bring a sense of romance that is ideal for cooler days.

Speaking about this season’s latest trends, fashion stylist Megan Fox said: "With burgundy and brown hues taking centre stage this season, you know it’s going to be a cosy one! Bright pops of red also add some fun in the form of statement coats and ballet flats. Fabrics such as corduroy, suede, and wool will give great texture to your AW wardrobe and quite often give off quite a luxe aesthetic. A great pair of brown knee-high boots with a well-fitted longline coat are the perfect go-to for looking chic and put together this season."

Earrings, M&S, €17; Taupe coat, Selected €199.99; Stripe shirt, Carraig Donn, €39; Leopard print shoes, New Look, €44.99;

Alan wears: check scarf, Best Menswear, €39.95, coat, Bugatti @ Best Menswear, €299, jumper, Mario Capelli, €129, jeans, Timberland, €100, shoes, Dr Marten @ Schuh, €170

Jess wears: Earrings, Dansran, €29.95, ring, Dansran, €29.95, button down cardigan, Carraig Donn, €49, red coat, Selected, €229.99, bootcut jeans, Diesel, €54.99, brown block heel boots, Bershka, €59.99

"Leopard print is also roaring back into our wardrobes for another season. You’ll find this print everywhere from jeans to kitten heels and accessories. The country heritage look is always so wholesome this time of year. Plaid shirts and maxi skirts teamed with chunky knitwear bring total autumnal vibes. Finally, if you are a bohemian at heart, you’ll be thrilled to see the resurgence of boho chic thanks to Chloé’s AW24 shoe. Think long billowing sleeves, romantic lace, and ruffles."

Sarah wears: Purple top, adidas @ JD Sports, €40, purple leggings, adidas @ JD Sports, €45, trainers, New Balance @ JD Sports, €120

Alan wears: Jacket, The North Face @ JD Sports, €185, top, Nike @ JD Sports, €40, Shorts, Nike @ JD Sports, €38, trainers, adidas @ JD Sports, €230

Jess wears: Gilet, The North Face @ JD Sports, €160, green cropped top, adidas @ JD Sports, €35, green leggings, adidas @ JD Sports, €50, Trainers, adidas @ JD Sports, €60

Whether you're embracing the country heritage trend with plaid and chunky knits, or the romance of boho chic with billowing sleeves and lace details, Jervis Shopping Centre offers everything to suit your style this autumn.

The looks for this shoot were curated from stores in the centre including Bershka, Best Menswear, Carraig Donn, Diesel, Jack & Jones, JD Sports, M&S, New Look, Parfois, Schuh, Selected, Stradivarius, Sunglass Hut & Dansran, Vans, and Timberland. With over 60 retailers, Jervis Shopping Centre remains one of Dublin’s most vibrant and accessible shopping centres. With direct access by Luas, DART, bus, or car. Enjoy car parking for a full day, capped at €13, and make a day out of discovering your new autumn style.

