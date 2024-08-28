Win the NEW instax mini Link 3™ instant photo printer!

Fujifilm has just launched the instax mini Link 3™, a portable printer that turns your smartphone photos into vibrant, colourful instax™ mini prints. Building on the success of the mini Link 2, this version adds fun features like 3D AR effects through instax AiR Studio™ and a Click to Collage mode for creating unique photo collages. Available in Sage Green, Clay White, and Rose Pink, the compact design makes it easy to print from anywhere.

Fujifilm has also updated the free instax UP™ App, now featuring "instax™ Days," a calendar function that automatically dates your scanned instax™ photos, helping you organise and relive your favourite moments. The app works with all Fujifilm instax ™products, making it a handy tool for any instax™ fan.

