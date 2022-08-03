WIN! a night out to celebrate the launch of Kinara Restaurant evening bar bites menu.

Kinara Group, Dublin’s leading Pakistani and Eastern cuisine restaurant has just launched its exclusive Wednesday evening bar bites and cocktails menu in Kinara Kitchen, Ranelagh.

The bar bites features an ever evolving menu starting from €7.95. Past bites have included Lamb Chops, Mixed Vegetable Homemade Samosas and Kurkuri Machli. With the featured snacks refreshing on a regular basis, each visit is designed to be spectacularly unique all while upholding Kinara’s excellent standard.

In addition to these delicious nibbles, Wednesday evenings at Kinara Kitchen now host a residency with renowned mixologist and the brains behind Mr. L’s Cocktails, Paul Lambert. Paul and his team will be on hand throughout the evening shaking up an array of delicious tipples such as the bubbly Berry Spritz, the Mango & Hibiscus Bellini, and Byzantine with its basil infused gin and passionfruit. Not only this, but the team can also create a cocktail curated to your personal taste.

For bookings at Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh or to check out their full menu, visit kinarakitchen.ie or call them on 01 406 0066. Follow them on social @kinara_group to keep up to date with all their latest news and additions to their menus.

