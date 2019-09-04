Will the original Gossip Girl cast be in the reboot? Here’s what they said

Hey Upper East Siders. As you all know, Gossip Girl is returning to our screens and we’re very excited about it. HBO revealed a reboot of the New York based drama is on the way and it will feature 10 one hour long episodes.

There is one thing we all want to know…Will the original cast be back?

Here's what they had to say about starring in the show again.

Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf, recently told E! News that nobody has approached her about the show.

She commented, "No one's ever talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don't know. No one's sent me that information, it's coming from you."

Main stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley’s schedules are pretty intense. Blake is expecting her third baby with husband Ryan Reynolds and Penn is currently filming season two of You.

However, The Age of Adeline star didn’t give up on the idea completely. In an interview with Variety, the actress said, “Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it's hard work and I've got my babies, and I don't want to be away from them that much. But I've just learned in life you never say never. I'm looking to do something that I haven't done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows—if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City."

Penn was completely against the idea of a reboot in 2018, so much so that he told Fox News that he couldn’t see a reboot happening.

“I don’t think that could happen for maybe another 10 years because if you look at the shows that are being rebooted, they’re much older. I don’t think any of us are interested in that, the creators or the cast,” the You star commented.

Chace Crawford hinted at a possible guest appearance. He told Digital Spy, "It would be hard I think [to get the original cast all together]. The reboot might come in the form of new characters. I would absolutely cameo. I'd have to!"

Ed Westwick echoed similar views to Badgley in an interview with Radio Times. Back in 2017, the White Gold actor said the show would never come back.

“Nah, that’s not gonna happen. I know there’s a bunch of them coming back – I hear they’re doing Will and Grace, they’ve done Gilmore Girls… But it’s such a strange thing to think about. It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”

The actor did joke that he’d certainly sign up for a reboot if Netflix was willing to chuck a tonne of money at it, “I’ll do it then. Hundred per cent!”

The original Gossip Girl creators may be involved in the reboot, but it doesn’t like we’ll be reunited with the original cast.

The reboot, which will be set eight years after the original ended, will follow a new generation of Manhattan's elite. The series will focus on how much social media and New York have changed in the past few years.