Why the Hydrafacial Perk and skin consultation is the next step in your skin journey

As many of you who have been following along with my skin journey know, it’s been a struggle the last few years. My teenage skin wasn’t that bad, with a few rare enough breakouts – until my adult skin decided to take revenge for those hormonal-breakout-free years.

When I hit 21, my skin exploded with a vengeance. Deep, painful spots all along my jaw, framing my face, all around my chin – and it seemed nothing could stop them.

I was unprepared, to say the least. I was still using (shudder) makeup wipes and hadn’t switched up my skincare routine since my early teens. My oily skin up until that point, had simply meant I needed to wear a little extra powder on a night out to be sure my makeup wouldn’t slip, but now it meant my skin was exceptionally shiny yet lacking hydration, breaking out constantly and no amount of cleanser seemed to be doing the job.

It was an extremely steep and upsetting learning curve, but now, years later, I finally feel I have a handle on my skin. It’s far from perfect, but I’ve learned what products do and don’t work for my sensitive/oily skin, how to prevent further breakouts and how to scientifically and safely ensure my skin ages well and maintains its glow.

However, an important step in any skin journey is getting an expert opinion on your routine and seeing how you can improve it.

Between the pandemic and how busy life can get, I hadn’t had a skincare checkup in almost 3 years. My last consultation had scared me straight with my SPF routine and shown me how to get the right kind of hydration into my oily skin, two major lifesavers that really changed the skin game for me.

After implementing these two practices as well as a few discoveries of my own along the way like retinol and salicylic acid, I was eager to see both the results and what tips the Skin Bar team in Jervis Street Shopping Centre would have for me.

I met the lovely Barbara and the super welcoming team who walked me through the process of the Hydrafacial Perk and after listening to my own skin journey, she told me what the treatment could do for me.

This is the kind of treatment that’s perfect for the winter because it’s all about rejuvenation and injecting dull skin with a little glow and protection against the drying conditions. A totally unique treatment, it’s an instant-results skin-vacuuming process that that uses roller- flex technology to gently vacuum suction the surface layer dead skin and impurities, whilst delivering vital antioxidants to boost facial skin, eyes or lips.

So first, Barbara (of the magic hands, I was told) cleansed my skin with this gorgeous cleanser that smelled amazing, before firing up the suction machine. It looks a little intimating at first, but then it feels amazing as you can actually feel all the dead skin cells and impurities coming out of your skin. But what’s really unique about this facial is that the cleansing of your skin and nourishment of it, is all happening at the same time. The same roller tool that’s gently exfoliating is also delivering an antioxidant solution deep into the skin, filled with key antioxidants including Vitamins A & E, White Tea Extract, and Horse Chestnut Seed Extract.

My skin was tingling and felt super plumped and fresh after it, leaving me with this dewy glow that was nothing like my usual dull winter skin. In the days after the Hydrafacial Perk it looked fresh and cleared, which makes sense, given the super gross jar of gunk that Barbara showed me had come out of my skin in the exfoliation part of the treatment! I was horrified when I saw it as I’m absolutely religious with my skincare and double-cleansing routine, but Barbara assured me that most of us have it under the surface of our skin, between the various toxins and pollutants in our environment. Gross, but satisfying!

Following my treatment, I received that same refreshing serum they used to take home with me which was super exciting because this is definitely a glow that I want year-round. Barbara advised me on what areas I can touch up on in my routine based on the super-zoom pictures she took of my skin, like a stronger retinol and a few supplements that may be helpful for skin-balancing, which was all super helpful and definitely something I’d recommend all skincare fanatics do. A quick consultation can show you how to patch up your routine to tackle any problem areas showing up while also showing you the progress your skin has made – plus it’s kind of nice to see the difference in your skin after all the hard work put into it!

The Skin Bar in Jervis is your one-stop shop and treatment spot for all your skincare needs and is the perfect Saturday stop-off to give your skin a little boost. Whether that’s by getting a personal product recommendation after a skin consultation using their skin-analysis technology to show you what you need or to avail of their amazing quick-working treatments, Skin Emporio will give your skin the boost it needs this season.

For more information on skin consultation or treatments, see www.skinemporio.com or pay a visit to the wonderful women at The Skin Bar at Jervis Shopping Centre!