We're highly confused and appalled, tbh. Tristan doesn't seem to understand the meaning of "break-up", unless himself and Khloe are still together in secret?

1. Why is she still following Tristan on Instagram, but unfollowed alleged cheater Jordyn Woods, AKA Kylie Jenner's best pal?

2. Why on earth did he like her latest sultry family photoshoot images? Leave, please?

Khloe uploaded the latest series of pics to her Instagram, featuring herself, Kourtney and Kendall looking absolutely jaw-droppingly attractive:

Khloe captioned the snap; "All up in this b*tch like", whatever that means.

Clearly, they're all pure stunners, but the sparkly diamanté bodysuits are next level. (We wonder how long that photoshoot took…hours? Days? Years?)

Clearly Tristan agrees, because he gave the image a sly like. Except it wasn't sly at all:

UGH. Tristan liked Khloé’s new IG photos & yes, I’m annoyed pic.twitter.com/lm4kds7LbH — Jamie Primeau (@jamieprimeau) February 26, 2019

The fans weren't best pleased at this action, considering his cheating history with apparent 34-year-old ex-girlfriend and baby mama Khloe.

The 27-year-old has been unfollowed by every Kardashian except Khloe after he allegedly hooked up with Jordyn Woods two weeks ago, and has been caught up in a host of infidelity scandals.

The most infamous one remains his inappropriate behaviour in the weeks before Khloe was about to GIVE BIRTH to their first child together.

As of right now, Khloe follows her ex-boyfriend, and some fans speculate that the pair are secretly still together, or else the reality star plans on taking him back.

Lord, the drama with this family just never ends, does it? It's almost as if this is entirely planned in order to continue with Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder, as they say…

Feature image: @realtristan13/Instagram