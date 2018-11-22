What the VS Fashion Show is really like: Romee Strijd’s tell-all video

Romee Strijd is one of our favourite Victorias Secret Angels.

Unlike most models, the statuesque blonde also manages and creates content for her own successful self titled YouTube channel, which boasts over 717,000 subscribers.

Romee's most recent vlog has us seriously excited, as the model is showcasing to the world what it's really like to walk in one of the most-watched fashion events in the world.

Her vlog kicks off with a flurry of pink carpet outfit fittings, press announcements and bag packing to jet to Vegas after the show.

Most of us probably assume that the VS angels are completely fearless when it comes to the show, but as it turns out, Romee has a whole category of worries none of us would ever have considered.

Speaking about being chosen to wear the coveted Swarovski outfit, the Amsterdam native said: 'Im honoured. It has over 120k crystals, but the wings are super, super, SUPER heavy though. That's why I'm a little scared for it, because the heels are also super super high.'

However, with her boyfriends flying in to support her, Romee is extremely excited despite her apprehensions.

She brings her vlogging camra backstage and showcases the process of getting ready for the event – from nails to final fittings to donning wings. The chosen nail shade for the show is a pale pink, and right after her manicure Romee looses her voice completely.

The vlogging camera then captured Romee talking about something we never ever knew, and we were pretty shook.

When we think of the VS Fashion Show, we think one one massive, blow out catwalk show, but actually, the show happens TWICE and then the best walks and performances of the show are edited together into one – the TV special the public sees on December 2nd.

Romee shows herself getting ready for both shows, as a number of backstage stylists help her get into her lace-up shoes.

The model also took her camera onto the pink carpet and into the after party – where things got lit.

In true supermodel style, Romee nursed her hangover with a pot of porridge on a private jet (casual) trip to Vegas.