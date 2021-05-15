Making mindful moments for yourself throughout the day

It can be difficult to remember to checking with ourselves during the day. We're busy checking our emails, our progress, our checklist – but not our mental states.

And yet it's our mental states that affect all of those things. If we aren't in a good frame of mind, getting through our day becomes that much harder when we become weighed down with negativity and stress.

But simple and effective little check ins throughout the day can keep our productivity, mood and mental health thriving! Check out some of these tips below to find what works for you!

Reset breathing breaks

Our body can give us lots of indicators as to how we’re really feeling, even if our brain hasn’t caught up yet. When we work, we’re focused on the brain and can end up feeling disconnected from our boy’s needs. A body scan can make us relax or shoulders, unclench our jaws and ease tension where we don’t need it. Breathe into those spaces, slowly and gently releasing them. Move your awareness up and down your body, giving each specific part the time it needs to relax and reset.

Quick meditation

The mid-day slump gets to us all. Whether it’s that on project that sends you over the edge, the one task you just can’t crack or a scarily full inbox, it’s easy to become overwhelmed, stressed and stuck. It’s important to take a few minutes to disconnect from these intense moments and get back in touch with your breath to find a place of calm. A quick meditation on Youtube can bring you back to a place of calm, positivity or productivity – whatever you need in that moment.

Connect with nature

Sitting at a desk, staring at a screen is not the way humans were supposed to live. We are deeply connected to the world around us, so much so that even just seeing plants and nature can have a really calming and positive effect on us. Nowadays, with most of us still working from home, we don’t even get our commute to head outdoors and get our daily dose of nature. Sitting outside, even just for ten minutes on your lunch break can reset you, give you some fresh air and maybe even regulate your sleeping pattern by exposing you to natural light instead of the blue light of your computer. Win win!

Take time for yourself in the morning

Set yourself up for a productive day with a little change in your morning routine. Finding a way to centre yourself, call on your energy and harnessing it for the day ahead gives you the headspace to tackle any challenges. Wake up your body with some yoga first to shake off the sleepiness and get a burst of energy to see you into a productive day. It will also give you a chance to connect with yourself and take a little time to reflect and check in with yourself before the day begins.

Recognise your thoughts and emotions and let them go

When negative emotions and thoughts come at us, it can be a real struggle to push them away, especially if we’re having a stressful day at the office. Feelings of inadequacy, stress and generally unhelpful emotions can impact our day, taking control when there’s really no substance to them. Recognise where these thoughts may be coming from without engaging with them, giving them power. If they aren’t helpful, they aren’t worth it.

De-clutter your space

Taking a little time each morning or evening to clear up your space can make the world of difference. Making your bed and putting away pyjamas, opening your curtains and picking just 5 things off of your bedroom floor makes it a more soothing place to return to after a long day. Alternatively, put away things on your desk and organise it in a way that is conducive to a smoother workday. Instead of head-melting piles of paper, just taking ten minutes at the end of each day to file away documents in their proper place to save on stress the next day.