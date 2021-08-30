How to make as-good-as-takeaway crispy sesame chicken at home

You'll need…

3 boneless chicken breasts

2 cloves garlic

1 scallion

1/2tsp fresh ginger

2tbsp soy sauce

2tbsp maple syrup/honey

1tbsp sesame oil

2tbsp cornstarch

1 beaten egg

100g flour

100g breadcrumbs

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1tsp sesame seeds

1tbsp rice vinegar

Dice your chicken into small, bite-size pieces and place into a bowl.

Scatter your 2 teaspoons of cornstarch over them and toss to fully coat them.

Combine your flour and breadcrumbs in a large bowl.

Next, dip your coated chicken into beaten egg, before dipping them into the breadcrumbs-flour bowl. Set your chicken pieces aside.

Heat your sesame oil in a pan over medium heat and toss in your chicken, cooking until crispy and cooked through before removing from the pan.

In the same pan, fry up your chopped garlic clove and toss in your ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, red pepper flakes and maple syrup and cook until it reduces to a thick, sticky sauce.

Add your chicken into your frying pan and coat it with the sauce.

Serve up with fluffy white rice, a scattering a sesame seeds and a few chopped scallions for extra zing!