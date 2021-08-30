How to make as-good-as-takeaway crispy sesame chicken at home
You'll need…
3 boneless chicken breasts
2 cloves garlic
1 scallion
1/2tsp fresh ginger
2tbsp soy sauce
2tbsp maple syrup/honey
1tbsp sesame oil
2tbsp cornstarch
1 beaten egg
100g flour
100g breadcrumbs
1 pinch red pepper flakes
1tsp sesame seeds
1tbsp rice vinegar
Dice your chicken into small, bite-size pieces and place into a bowl.
Scatter your 2 teaspoons of cornstarch over them and toss to fully coat them.
Combine your flour and breadcrumbs in a large bowl.
Next, dip your coated chicken into beaten egg, before dipping them into the breadcrumbs-flour bowl. Set your chicken pieces aside.
Heat your sesame oil in a pan over medium heat and toss in your chicken, cooking until crispy and cooked through before removing from the pan.
In the same pan, fry up your chopped garlic clove and toss in your ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, red pepper flakes and maple syrup and cook until it reduces to a thick, sticky sauce.
Add your chicken into your frying pan and coat it with the sauce.
Serve up with fluffy white rice, a scattering a sesame seeds and a few chopped scallions for extra zing!