Westlife’s Mark Feehily reveals why he’s had to pull out of tour

Mark Feehily has announced he has had to pull out of performing alongside Westlife for their Wild Dreams tour.

The singer has revealed the unfortunate news to his fans today by admitting that he needs surgery ‘sooner rather than later’ and will need time to recover after the procedure.

Sharing a message to his 381K Instagram followers, Mark detailed his regret that he won’t be able to perform alongside his Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne.

Credit: Mark Feehily Instagram

As the tour is planned to continue into the summer months, Mark explained, “We have five shows taking place this summer from May-July and it is with deep regret that I will not be able to join Shane, Kian and Nicky on stage for those shows”.

“This week I have to undergo a little bit of surgery. There is nothing to worry about I promise, but under doctor’s orders this surgery needs to happen sooner rather than later and will also require some recovery time throughout the summer”.

He contiuned, “I was very excited to see you all and perform but this is something that can’t be avoided and I know that you will still have the time of your lives at what will be some amazing shows!”.

“I'll be there with you in spirit and very much look forward to getting back on stage with the lads very soon”.

Credit: Mark Feehily Instagram

Many fans of the 42-year-old headed to the comments to wish him well for his surgery and recovery.

One fan wrote, “We all understand. Your health comes before anything. There is no need to be sorry”. “Wishing you a speed and full recovery.. Hoping you feel much better very soon”, penned a second fan of the singer.

A third added, “I hope surgery goes well and wishing you a speedy recovery, you will be in my prayers”.

Feehily previously had to pull out of touring due to falling ill with pneumonia in November of last year.

We’re wishing Mark a speedy recovery!