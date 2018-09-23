Westlife are officially back together and fans are losing it

Westlife fans, this is for you.

The iconic pop group of the 1990's are reuniting and social media is having a field day.

After calling it a day in 2012, the boy band have reportedly signed a new deal with Universal.

However, there is one catch…former member Brian McFadden won't be joining the reunion.

It looks like taking to the stage again to belt out classics like Swear It Again, What About Now? and You Raise Me Up will be Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan.

Before they split,, the group had 14 UK number one singles and 50 million record sales worldwide.

This will be their first time playing to a crowd since their farewell tour six years ago in Croke Park.

The fact that Westlife are getting back together just makes me the happiest person right now #DreamsComeTrue #westlife — Meg (@Megzyod) September 23, 2018

Social media obviously went wild for this news with fans tweeting their excitement.

One wrote, ''I might actually have a meltdown if this is true though. Like imagine. Imagine Westlife being back. The four of them on one stage. Oh my God.''

Another said, ''Westlife reunion may possibly be one of the greatest things to happen in my lifetime.''

Are you as excited as we are?