Wes Nelson denies rumours that he is in talks to get back with Megan

Wes Nelson has quashed any rumours that he and ex-girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson are making an attempt to get back together.

He did, however, reveal that they are now on civil terms, where as previously the split was marred with negativity from both parties.

We’re still separated and we’re not back together. We’ve spoken since, but not in that way,' Wes told new! magazine.

Speaking of their current status, he added: 'We’re on civil terms – before, it was not civil.'

Wes also discussed his feelings following the break up, and spoke of feeling embarrassed after her publicly got emotional about the break up on an episode of Dancing On Ice.

'It’s had a huge impact. Now that I’m a reality TV star it’s annoying that people don't see you as a real person. Twelve months ago, I was a nuclear design engineer and now I’m going through a breakup – that’s a normal thing for a 20-year-old lad.'

'Just because I’ve been on a TV show, it doesn’t mean my feelings aren’t real. I’m not doing anything for a publicity stunt, it’s just genuinely upsetting.'

'That’s why I was embarrassed to cry, because I didn’t want people to think, ‘he wants the sympathy vote.’'

Megan has not recently commented on the split, but did say that comments made on social media which compared her physically to Wes' DOI dance partner Vanessa Bauer we're extremely hurtful.