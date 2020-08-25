We’re in love! Disney launch range of wheelchair-friendly costumes

With Halloween just nine short weeks away, it’s time to go on the hunt for the perfect spooky look for the season. That’s why we couldn’t be happier to hear that Disney has brought out an inclusive range of dress-up costumes for wheelchair users.

The new range includes a sparkling Cinderella dress, a dapper Buzz Lightyear costume and a Super Suit from The Incredibles, complete with your very own wheelchair-friendly Incredimobile.

Source: shopdisney.com

All of the costumes are specially designed to be perfectly adaptable for wheelchair users, by using stretchy fabric and hidden flaps. “Cinderella's arrival will grace any royal ball in this elegant adaptive costume, which features an opening at the back and a discreet flap in the front center for easy tube access,” Disney describes on their website.

“With a ‘Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,’ our glittering gown, detailed in silver foil filigree, stardusted skirts, organza trims, and a bejeweled cameo, is an enchanting dress-up dream.”

Source instagram.com/mattb125

The range comes with two options for wheelchair covers, including a princess carriage and an Incredimobile car. These come with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability, and fit most wheelchairs with 24-inch wheels. Although, Disney warns that the wheelchair must be operated by a helper when the costume is attached and it’s not to be used with battery powered wheelchairs.

The range is available on shopdisney.com starting at $49.99.