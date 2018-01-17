We’re all eating avocado like mad things: Here’s why it’s a superfood

We're all eating avocados like the good, diligent millennials that we are, but have you ever wondered why avos are now hailed as such a superfood.

Sure, we know that they're packed with heart-healthy fats and that they taste sublime when paired with some poached eggs and crusty bread, but there is much more to the humble savoury fruit than that.

They are chock-a-block full of disease-fighting vitamins, and half of one avo counts as one of your five-a-day.

According to Healthline, the green toast-toppers have a whopping 26pc of your recommended daily allowance of Vitamin K.

They also contain 17pc of your RDA od Vitamin C, along with lots of Vitamin B, Vitamin E and Vitamin B5 and B6.

Thanks to that Vitamin E, avocados are hailed as being excellent for skin, hair and nails as well as being nutritious.

Some natural beauty bloggers have created their own face masks out of the fruit, as well as applying them to hair for a moisture boost.

Try a classic mix of avocado, a tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of warm water as a means to hydrate tired skin.

They also have 20pc of your daily dose of folate, an essential compound which assists in the DNA function, the production of new cells, and supporting nerve and immune functions

Avocados also contain even more heartbeat-regulating potassium than bananas.

They are low in saturated fat, low in sugar and have zero sodium, while being high in protein.

Excuse us while we tuck in…