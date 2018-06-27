WeRateDogs has started a new Twitter trend in support of LGBTQ

It's not just us humans that are showing our support for LGBTQ Pride this month, oh no sir. These gorgeous dogs got in on the action and we can all agree that pooches decked out in rainbow attire are the cutest things ever. #PrideMonthPuppo

This is Frankie and Benny. They argue over who gets to wear the cape and bow tie. Usually end pup taking shifts. Both 13/10 #PrideMonthPuppo(s) pic.twitter.com/rh7SaUC50B — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) June 25, 2018

The Twitter trend was kick-started by WeRateDogs, and they've been showing snaps of the cutest four-legged creatures dressed up in all the colours of the rainbow. And we couldn't be happier. Supporting LGBTQ rights? Cute dogs in capes? Done.

The account, which was founded by Matt Nelson in 2015, was set up to rate other people's pooches. However, he asked his 6.8million followers to send in pictures of their Pride-supporting hounds for WeRateDogs to rate and repost.

Anything that brings positive attention and support for a cause like LGBTQ rights is a winner in our book. Plus it doesn't hurt that these doggos are absolutely gorgeous to look at.

Say hello to Luna. She decided to dress business casual with a hint of h*ckin pride today. 13/10 #PrideMonthPuppo pic.twitter.com/7pKM1DC1WW — WeRateDogs™(@dog_rates) June 20, 2018

Twitter users quickly responded with images of their dogs rocking rainbow caps, wings, ties, bandanas and capes. One tweeted, ''Again? Seriously? We only rate dogs. Please don’t send in any downright magnificent butterflies,'' while another posted their dog Bacon draped in rainbow wings and tassels.

Pride has been honoured throughout the month of June in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and this week, Dublin Pride has kicked off.

If you want to join in the Pride festivities and have a furry friend on hand, festoon them in rainbow accessories with the hashtag #PrideMonthPuppo, and tweet it out. People have been really getting on board with the hashtag – just look at this tutu!

Dublin Pride's main event – the Pride Parade – takes place this Saturday, June 30th. In the meantime, join us by having a scroll through the hashtag – like c'mon, how adorable are they?!