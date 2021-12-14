We have all the inspo for your annual ‘Christmas cut’ right here!

All around the country in the run up to Christmas, hairdressers field calls from women far and wide hoping to secure their appointment for their ‘Christmas cut’. The fresh haircut and colour that will carry them through form the Christmas office party to New Year’s Eve. The feeling of a well-maintained ‘do can do wonders for our confidence and outfits at this time of year when dressing up is the go-to dresscode.

So what about switching it up a little this year? There’s no time like the festive season to debut a new look, as you’ll be seeing old friends and new, family, acquaintances – so what if you tried out something totally different and totally on-trend?

We’ve put together our favourite winter hair trends that we’re seeing everywhere and loving right now, making them the perfect cuts for the festive season!

Baby fringe

Ah, the baby fringe. The breakthrough trend of 2021 that nobody saw coming – except maybe Daphne Bridgerton! But as Lady Gaga shows us, not every baby fringe needs to be as dramatic as Daphne’s, or even Megan Fox’s at the Met Gala. It can subtle yet chic, and give off a major sixties, alternative vibe with its super cute length and glamorous styling. An updo with this look is super dramatic, but when it’s down and styled long and luxurious like here with Gaga, it’s a much subtler look that’s perfect for the girl who loves to keep ahead of the trends!

Long blunt bob

While Hailey Bieber’s lob here is definitely the longer end of the bob, it’s still oozing with glamour and sophistication. It’s a really simple cut that needs long feathered layers to really work, and we love how Hailey’s is just brushing her collar bones to give it that delicate but luxurious feel. She’s feathered the layers around her face to give it shape and also toned down her colour from her usual bright blonde to a chic sun kissed bronze to really allow dimension to give the cut depth. The perfect winter haircut for the holidays, we love this elegant and low-key cut.

Curtain bangs

This trend became huge over summer and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, so it’s time to consider getting the gorgeous look for yourself! I actually got this cut myself and I LOVE it. Very seventies, soft, chic and wearable, it frames the face and lightens the hair, allow for a delicate, feminine vintage look. Looks great up or down, and though does require some styling, it's a versatile look that can really change your face shape. The iconic seventies look is getting a major revival right now as shaggy layers and textured waves come back, booting out the sleek, neat looks we’ve all been fangirling over since Ariana Grande debuted her slick ponytail.

The tousled shag

Want to get a little edgy for the festive season? The mullet is where it’s at! Rocked by the likes of Willow Smith and Miley Cyrus, it’s the new uniform of the stylish rock chick that wants to do something totally different. With the resurgence of lots of seventies and eighties trends this year, we’re not surprised to see a vintage hairstyle like this one make it back into the style charts. Again, a seventies and eighties throwback, the tousled layers remind us of the statement, luscious and totally 80s ‘dos that dominated the music charts back then. The shaggy look is totally trending right now and is the sexy, unkempt look you’ve been looking to slay this Christmas!

The full fringe

Another look that we never saw making a comeback is the full fringe trend that last reared its head in the early 2010s with Carly Rae Jepson and Taylor Swift. But since Gigi Hadid debuted the look but with a bold hair colour twist, we’re seeing the modern iteration of the trend everywhere! Looking sultry in Jessica Rabbit Red, the hair colour suits her down to the ground and the full fringe adds a modern and cool look that we’re sure we’ll be seeing everywhere soon!