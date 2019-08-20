Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s show looks INSANE

The new trailer for Apple's first major TV show has been released, and it pits Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon against each other. We love it already, with this cast.

The Morning Show is set to debut on the upcoming TV Plus streaming service, featuring three journalists at various opposing points in their careers taking on crises of their own.

Aniston plays an ageing morning anchor, Witherspoon is a reporter who is losing sight of her identity, and Carell is facing the consequences of sexual harassment allegations as Aniston's co-anchor.

Their jobs take centre stage in the show, but the series also focuses on the changing landscape of morning broadcast news. The interpersonal drama between the protagonist characters will take the primary spotlight.

The Morning Show also “explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power,” according to a press release from Apple.

Aniston, Witherspoon, and Carell star alongside Mark Duplass and Beauty and the Beast’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and is set to premiere in the autumn when Apple's TV Plus launches.

In the new look at the series, we see Aniston’s character address the firing of her co-host due to sexual misconduct allegations.

Steve Carell then smashes the TV screen, evidently realising that his life is in tatters as a result of the announcement.

A Pandora’s box of stories that will be woven throughout the series is opened, featuring Aniston attempt to grab hold of the narrative and hold onto to her position as lead anchor.

This includes the rise of a new co-host as Aniston begins to breakdown, with Witherspoon playing the honest journalist who tells it like it is. America loves to watch a women break down on live TV, according to the trailer.

Aniston's character later seems to have a jolt of confidence and rises from the ashes to regain control.

Feature image: Instagram/@hellosunshine