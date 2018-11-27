Watch: Teaser for Mean Girls-inspired Thank You, Next vid

It might not have arrived yet, but already we can feel that Ariana Grande's Thank You, Next video is gonna be iconic.

I mean, it's Mean Girls-themed – enough said tbh.

And now she had dropped a teaser for the vid and Aaron Samuels steals the show.

The 2004 classic teen movie is heavily parodies in the short clip, opening wth YouTube star Colleen Ballinger posing as a pregnant teenager.

Mirroring the cult classic LiLo movie, Collen says, “One time on Twitter, I heard that Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we could be pregnant at the same time.''

She continues, “Turns out it was just a rumour.”

Jonathan Bennet, who played Lindsay's love interest Aaron, also takes the p*ss out of another line from the movie when he says, “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back. She’s not wrong.”

As well as all of that, there is even a a not-so-veiled ref to Ariana's engagement to Pete Davidson ending.

The 25-year-old has been teasing us on social media over the last few days, posting amazing pics from behind the scenes, dressed as Regina George and posing with the infamous Burn Book.

And people are seriously excited about it.

One wrote, ''Can you release this shit already im tired of waiting.''

Another said, ''I am not kidding when i say EVERYONE is talking about this mv. family, friends, teachers, people on the train, podcasts, EVERYONE. she really is about to put out the mv of the decade, huh?''

A third said, ''THIS IS GONNA BE ICONIC IM SO FREAKIN READY.''

Thank U, Next is a massive hit for Ariana and looks set to hit its fourth consecutive week at number one in the UK singles chart.