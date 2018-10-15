Watch Gavin James hit us right in the ‘A Star is Born’ emotional feels

In case anyone has been living under a cinematic rock, you’ll 100% have heard the perfection that is Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s new movie: A Star is Born.

Between the singing, the emotional acting and the beautiful soundtrack, we pretty much exploded with all those feels.

It looks like we’re not the only ones who felt that way: Gavin James has released a cover of the song Shallow on Twitter and it’s as good as you’d imagine.

Went to see “A Star is born” and it put me in a glass case of emotion.. so I thought I’d do a little bit of “shallow” pic.twitter.com/rYnRHPo5LG — Gavin James (@gavinjames) October 14, 2018

As a talented singer songwriter himself, he definitely connected to the emotion of Lady Gaga and Bradley Copper’s stunning performance.

He is already renowned himself for his musical skills and powerful voice, but his covers are just as amazing.

He’s made the song his own, who would have thought that was possible when it comes to a Lady Gaga tune?

Judging by his Twitter feed, we’re guessing he liked the movie… just a lil bit…

Has anyone else seen a Star is born ? This is Me right now… pic.twitter.com/MSTnx7kWG4 — Gavin James (@gavinjames) October 14, 2018

This is definitely brightened up our Monday mornings, the winter chill doesn’t seem quite as bad somehow.

James is gearing up for the release of his second album, Only Ticket Home, and is bringing his tour home for Christmas=

Album number two… is on my face … #onlytickethome Pre order it everybodddaaaaay!

https://t.co/6Hj3GsDRKH pic.twitter.com/6nrWsVoV46 — Gavin James (@gavinjames) October 9, 2018

After listening to his cover of Shallow, we’re sure his new album will fly off the shelves.

Is it too much to hope for a Lady Gaga x Gavin James collaboration? A new tune, maybe an album, and throw in a few tours for good measure?

Feature image: Twitter/@GavinJames