Say it ain’t so: Greg O’Shea allegedly dumps Amber over text

Love Island 2019 winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea have reportedly broken up after only five weeks, and we're already campaigning for Amber's justice.

22-year-old Geordie beautician Amber was supposed to fly to Ireland tonight to see the rugby player, but The Sun is reporting that 24-year-old Greg has split with Amber over busy schedules.

Now, bear in mind that anything The Sun says must be taken with a pinch of salt, but a 'source' told the publication;

"Amber feels used by Greg. He was always aware of the distance and his career in their relationship, and yet he chose to seek out Amber in the villa knowing there would always be the distance."

"He hasn’t made any effort to come to London to see Amber, despite it being over five weeks, it’s always Amber who had to make the effort."

Amber was apparently 'devastated' by the cruel-hearted dumping, although she 'had a feeling' that things were gradually coming to an end. BY TEXT THOUGH? Greg, we thought you were different.

The Newcastle beauty wrote on Instagram just two days ago; "My babes. Squinty squinterson. Miss ya" alongside a photo of Greg, although Greg last posted an Instagram picture of her on August 18.

The couple were scheduled to appear on The Late Late Show tonight with fellow islander Maura Higgins.

The pair were the shock winners of the fifth series of Love Island after being coupled up for only 12 days, deciding to share the £50,000 prize.

Soon-to-be-solicitor Greg was a late arrival and charmed Amber after she was pied by Michael Griffiths, who chose to recouple with Joanna Chimonides in the Casa Amor twist.

The moment Amber and Greg found out they were the WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2019! pic.twitter.com/CHIR72CQ43 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

The winners haven’t been seen much together due to the distance between Limerick and Newcastle.

Amber had visited Ireland only two weeks ago, with the couple going sightseeing at the Cliffs of Moher.

If the split is real, then Amber and Greg have the honour of being the fastest-winning couple to break up. We'll most likely discover the real story tonight, if they appear together on Ryan Tubridy's couch.

Great job, Greg. You've lost plenty of fans for losing Amber, she's an absolute gem. Ovie, any help?

Feature image: Instagram/@gregoshea