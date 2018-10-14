Vogue William’s Sunday snap of son Theodore is literally us right now

There is nothing better than a lazy Sunday morning – laying around in a comfy outfit and having a good yawn on occasion.

Clearly Vogue William's little boy Theodore agrees.

Vogue shared a gorgeous snap of her new baby boy doing the cutest little yawn over on Instagram.

Vogue gave us a bit of a giggle with her snap, captioning it 'Sundays got me like.'

Theodore is Vogue's first child with husband Spencer Matthews. The couple welcomed their son one month ago.

'This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital… He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed,' she said at the time.

The couple are clearly taking to parenthood like a duck to water. Last night, new Dad Spencer shared another cute picture of Theo on his own Instagram.

Bath time is one of those parent moments which can either be a gorgeous bonding experience or a bit of a splashy nightmare. Whichever way it went, Spencer gave his followers an insight into Theodore's cute after-bath attire.

The one month old looked so cute in a fluffy, bunny-themed towel, and jaysus, we cannot get over how much he looks like his Dad.

'Oh, after baths, I also have a bunny towel… I Basically love bunnies,' he captioned the snap.

We are loving following Spencer and Vogue's open and honest parenting journey.