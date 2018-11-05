Victoria Beckham posts sweet message to the Spice Girls

Well, it's offish lads – the Spice Girls are coming back.

Yes, the '90's pop superstars have confirmed that they are reuniting for a major stadium tour across the United Kingdom.

The sad news is that Posh Spice won't be coming along for the ride, however, she has broken her silence on why this is and we're obvs devo.

She took to Instagram to address the reunion.

She wrote, ''today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.''

She continued, ''I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.''

The award-winning group, who formed in 1994 and went on to become one of the most successful acts of the decade, last performed together at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

Fans were obviously devastated at his news with many of Victoria's 23.3 million followers quickly commenting on her post.

One wrote, ''no Posh? It’s not Spice Girls when there’s one missing.''

While another said, ''we really really want is see you with the girls. Come on and do it.''

It's clear to see – we want you to join, VB – there really is no Spice Girls without Posh.