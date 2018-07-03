‘Use condoms’: Mum packs rules for son’s Leaving Cert holiday

The Leaving Cert holiday is a rite of passage for most Irish teenagers.

To celebrate school finishing forever, you head off with your mates to Santa Ponsa or Aya Napa for a week with no parents and no rules.

Or so Mick Molloy thought.

So my mam actually wrote a list of rules out for me in ponsa and put it in my suitcase… pic.twitter.com/91Hvyr953b — mick jagger (@MickMolloy2) July 1, 2018

Mick's mum was one step ahead of the other parents who simply give you a lecture before you get on the plane.

She decided to set down a few rules of her own that her son could take abroad with him.

Mick, from Gorey, shared the list on Twitter and it is pure gold.

The orders include to ''stay away from dodgy tattoo parlours with dirty needles'', to ''avoid balconies completely'' and also to ''walk away from fights.''

Also notice that the ''use condoms'' rule had double stars next to it – Mammy Molloy isn't taking any chances!

Best of luck on your trip lads, but better luck with sticking to those rules.