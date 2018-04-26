Unearthed article shows Michael D opposing the Eighth in 1983

As posters and billboards from both sides of the campaign continue to take over our cities and towns, the debate around the upcoming abortion referendum is well and truly under way.

As more and more politicians and high profile figures make their stance on the issue known, an unearthed news piece from 1980s proves that President Michael D. Higgins made up his mind a long time ago.

Recognising the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn, the Eight Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland came into effect after it was approved by referendum on September 7, 1983.

The move was backed Fianna Fáil and some member of Fine Gael, though was generally opposed by the political left.

Michael D, who was serving as the Mayor of Galway at the time, shared his thoughts on the amendment saying how it expressed "no concern for the thousands of women who begin a lonely journey on the boat to England."

"It expresses no concern for the thousands of women who begin a long journey on the boat to England. It's a callous referendum." Michael D. Higgins opposing the 8th amendment in 1983.

"Mr Higgins said that the opening speeches in last week's Dáil debate 'were monumental in their hypocrisy," and reminded him "of what Davitt said 100 years ago, that if the Irish had a weakness worse than drink, it was moral cowardice," the article reads.

"'It expresses no concern for the thousands of women who begin a lonely journey on the boat to England. It's a callous referendum. The people behind it are mounting campaigns that are sinister and undemocratic and only half above the surface,' he said."

The excerpt was posted by Twitter use Maurice Casey, who said he nothing but respect for the now President.