Two steps forward, one step back: Why do I still feel fat in 2018?

It seems somewhat of a cliché to talk about body shaming, as it's discussed so often, but the real issue is the fact that the narrative hasn’t changed in decades.

No matter how often we 're told to not body shame, it still happens every day in some way. Whether you accidentally judge another person in your head for gaining a bit of weight over Christmas or even chastise yourself in the mirror for not being good enough – it is pretty hard to escape.

But things need to change.

I am a size 16, and 5 foot 10 – there is little-to-nothing small about me. I do go to the gym a few times a week, I eat healthy enough, and I am pretty happy with myself. Usually.

Growing up, I was always just physically ‘bigger’ than any of my friends, and while I pretended to be okay with that, it was far from easy.

Teen discos turned into self-esteem bashing 101. School wasn't a whole lot easier. And even walking down the street, there would always be the cruel idiot who would shout ‘fat’ or 'miss piggy' at me. I even remember the moment I was walking down the street when someone from my class commented on my 'tree trunk' legs.

Losers, but it hurt nonetheless.

That was 10 years ago, and it still happens.

Everywhere we turn, there is a new modelling campaign or catwalk show (calling you out, Victoria Secret!) with thin women at the forefront. Why? Because they wear the clothes better? Why is a size 0 the beauty standard in today’s world? Why is there a beauty standard at all?

And the worst thing? It isn't just society – it is a low-hum of unacceptance that we have started to absorb from social media. We scroll through feeds of women who have the ‘ideal’ figure, and cannot help but feel less than perfect.

But we are all perfect, whether you are slim and lean, or a little bit jiggly in places.

The issue runs deeper, however.

When someone now passes a compliment my way, I immediately get annoyed. Not because I don’t believe them, or because they don’t mean it – simply because it is the same compliment every time.

‘You have such a pretty face,’ seems nice enough, right? For me though, each time I hear this statement, I cannot help but be reminded of the fact that not once has anyone ever said I have a nice figure, nice legs, or a nice stomach.

Full disclosure, I do not have abs of steel (at all) or legs for days, but why should that mean that I am unworthy of praise?

The world is making progress, this is certain. However, for every step forward we take, it certainly seems as though we take two steps back.

We have amazing women like Ashley Graham and Beth Woodhead spreading body positivity every day, with their beautiful figures, and sensational personalities. Sure, their thighs may rub off each other, but that's life, lovelies.

We’re all, every last one of us, gorgeous in our own way. So, bring it on 2018 – let’s ditch beauty standards, and accept our bodies.