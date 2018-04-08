Twitter users share things they wish people knew about mental illness

Now more than ever, people are starting to realise that none is immune to mental health issues. In fact, figures from Mental Health Ireland indicate that one in four of us is likely to experience poor mental during our lifetime, ranging from general everyday worries or low periods in your life, to more serious long-term conditions.

Poor mental health can manifest in a variety of ways, be that anxiety, depression, bipolar, eating disorders, or a combination of one or more of the above, and the response to such conditions can differ from person to person.

It is that broad spectrum of symptoms, signs, and often unpredictable reactions, that make it such a difficult illness to understand, and now sufferers have taken to Twitter to share the things they wish people knew about mental health

I wish people understood that I don’t act the way I do when Im badly depressed on purpose. That I don’t go out of my way to cause harm to others. That I dont realise how I’m acting at the time, my judgement & mind on a whole is just clouded#ThingsYouShouldKnowAboutMentalIllness https://t.co/YFjlWMl8w3 — L a u r a B u r t o n (@laurabxo) April 6, 2018

I wish people knew that when you have mental illness, you can still have ‘good days’. I’m so tired of hearing people say ‘well you were fine yesterday’ when my mental health is bad #ThingsYouShouldKnowAboutMentalIllness https://t.co/wKAZpva3WA — hattie gladwell (@hatttiegladwell) April 6, 2018

TV, Movies and Books are NOT accurate.

The reality of Mental Illness and how people react to it isn't funny or pretty or romantic; it's raw and messy and complicated. #thingsyoushouldknowaboutmentalillness https://t.co/2GP8XTHceu — Red E. (@NotSoRed89) April 6, 2018

It’s not okay to use a mental illness to describe your personality quirks/everyday emotions. Bad day does not = depression Having an argument with someone does not = bipolar Liking your cupboards in order does NOT mean you have OCD#ThingsYouShouldKnowAboutMentalIllness https://t.co/wKAZpva3WA — hattie gladwell (@hatttiegladwell) April 6, 2018

I wish I could tell people how much it holds me back, on a daily basis. The situations I avoid, the conversations I hold back on (for fear of the words not coming out right), the time and energy I waste battling with my inner monologue.#ThingsYouShouldKnowAboutMentalIllness https://t.co/U7C7UxnkOl — HarrisonTYeah (@HarrisonTYeah) April 6, 2018

#ThingsYouShouldKnowAboutMentalIllness

That I'm constantly at war with myself- trying to convince myself that any work that I've done today is good, while at the same time berating myself for feeling drained after doing one thing — antarc enthusiast (@eph_ren) April 7, 2018