TV host Katie Piper gives health update after hospitalisation

Katie Piper has shared a new health update after recently being hospitalised.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter had to suddenly pull out of hosting Katie Piper's Breakfast Show on ITV due to ‘unexpected medical reasons’.

At the time, Katie didn’t reveal what caused her to miss the programme, but has now explained that she was in hospital due to problems with her retina and an infection.

Sharing a new update about her recovery, Katie has thanked fans for their support on social media.

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 1.1M followers about her recent health scare, admitting that it felt like her medical issues were ‘holding her back’.

In a video, Katie explained, “Hello everybody. I just wanted to make a little video to say thank you all for all your messages, DMs, comments and support, and just to let you know that I’m good. I’m doing fine”.

“I know that you’ll totally get this because from talking to you all on here for years now, I know lots of you have had trauma and had things happen to you that means maybe you live with disease, disability, sickness or maybe some kind of mental scars if not physical scars”.

“You’ll know that sometimes as determined as you are to not let that come into your present or your future or make you different from anybody else, sometimes the annoying thing is, you are different from other people and medical things happen and they can hold you back even if it’s temporary and that is what has happened to me recently unfortunately”.

The Loose Women star confessed, “I was so gutted to not be part of the breakfast show. Anyone that knows me will know I hate calling in sick for work or letting people down or not showing up, and unfortunately, that’s what happened”.

“It wasn’t even a case of calling in sick, I physically couldn’t be at the recording because I’ve been in hospital. I’ve been in hospital the whole time. I’ve just come out of hospital this weekend. I got discharged. I had some problems with my retina which I’ve never had before, it’s usually my cornea”.

“Then I had further complications and quite a bad infection so yeah, I guess I’ve kind of had to admit a bit of defeat and say as much as I don’t want any of my past to sort of determine my future, sometimes I have to accept that that is a part of being a burns survivor and it’s held me back and got me down the past couple of weeks”.

Piper continued, “But now I am recovered and better. I’ve been back at work today so it feels really good to be back to my old self and feel normal again”.

“So, I just wanted to say thank you because when I could use my phone and come online, I was reading your messages and actually Rich was reading lots of them to me and it meant a lot to me”.

Katie then revealed that she would be back on TV to host her show this weekend and added, “I’m really excited to give you all a good show and make up for what I’ve missed as well”.