Trending Christmas gifts under €100 to WOW every woman on your list

It’s hard to believe, but the Christmas season has arrived with a bang! The most festive time of the year has well and truly crept up on us, meaning that we’re feeling a little underprepared for gift buying. The holiday season can be extremely costly for many, but thankfully, it’s not impossible to find gifts within your budget! In fact, we are spoiled for choice this year with the most incredible range of gifts, all of which are magical – and affordable.

Ahead of the big day itself, we have come up with the ultimate gift guide of budget-friendly presents, all of which are priced at €100 or under. So, regardless of which gift category you’re searching for, we guarantee that there will be something on this list that your recipient will adore:

The Swag Bag from La Bougie – RRP €65

Brand new for Christmas 2024, La Bougie introduces The Swag Bag – a delightful cotton sack filled with two of the brand’s most-loved candles and a perfume rollerball in their signature Mission Fig fragrance. Perfect for those who adore luxurious, sophisticated scents! This beautiful gift set includes Honeysuckle & Sea Salt Candle 220g, Sage & Bitter Orange Candle 220g and Mission Fig Perfume Rollerball 10ml. Buy online here or from top retailers nationwide.

Eminence.ie Cranberry Pomegranate Sugar Scrub – RRP €59

Treat her to luxurious skincare with this Cranberry Pomegranate Sugar Scrub. Packed with natural exfoliants and rich antioxidants, it leaves the skin silky smooth and radiant. Perfect for pampering moments at home. Buy here.

Ground Wellbeing Sleep Sound Gift Set – RRP €62

If you’ve been struggling with sleep recently, this gift set from Ground Wellbeing is here to help! This gift set features the Night Body Oil and Night Bath Salts, which are infused with nourishing ingredients that help to soothe and calm the mind and body. With each use, you will be encouraging your body to finally get that restful and rejuvenating sleep that you need. Buy here.

Voduz 'Prep and Perfect' Ultimate Haircare Routine – RRP £59.99/€69.95 Get ahead of the game with the Voduz 'Prep and Perfect' Ultimate Haircare Routine. Packed with all the essentials, this kit is your ticket to fresh, flawless hair between washes. It features the fan-favourite Scalp Scrub, the exclusive Scalp Brush, plus the indulgent Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Leave-in Conditioning Spray. Top it all off with the 'Prep Talk' Dry Texture Spray for that perfectly tousled, effortlessly chic look. These sets are worth: £91.94/€103.79. Voduz are TikTok's top Irish haircare brand, known for its game-changing technology, Voduz’s Christmas sets are a curated selection of luxurious, limited-edition treats. Buy here. Scribble & Stone Stem Disc Drop Earrings from Arboretum – RRP €89 Drop earrings are an essential to spice up any festive party look, and we adore this pair from Scribble & Stone! These earrings feature black enamel discs, which sit alongside a shiny 18ct gold plate bar drop, and hang from matte gold leaf ear-studs. Anyone who loves statement jewellery will be absolutely thrilled to wear this gorgeous pair throughout this year’s party season. Buy here. Asap Skincare Repair + Radiance Duo – RRP €99 This Repair + Radiance Duo is the ultimate solution for dry or prematurely aged skin. This thoughtfully curated set features two standout products. This set includes the ultimate hydration super-rich, nourishing moisturiser with Niacinamide, ideal for dry and prematurely aged skin. There is also a N20 peptide complex which is a high-potency Niacinamide serum that dramatically reduces the appearance of enlarged pores and targets multiple signs of aging. Buy here. Thalgo Wrinkle Correcting Ritual Day & Night – RRP €100 (Worth €135) This powerhouse duo contains Hyalu-ProCollagène Correcting Rich Cream 50ml and Silicum Lifting & Firming Night Care 50ml. Hyalu-ProCollagène combines vegan marine pro-collagen and a trio of hyaluronic acids to plump the epidermis, smooth skin and gradually fill in even more established wrinkles. Containing a complex blend of plant butters and oils, it supplies the skin with essential lipids to ensure both deep and surface hydration. By reinforcing the epidermal barrier and reducing transepidermal water loss, the skin’s natural comfort is also restored. Silicum Lifting & Firming Night Care 50ml night cream is concentrated with marine silicium and vitamin C. Silicium Lift contains the essential trace element Silicium, a cell fuel which supports the architecture of the skin to maintain elasticity. Night after night, the face and jawline is firmer and more toned, wrinkles are visibly reduced and the complexion is fresher. Buy here or from top retailers nationwide.

AVEDA’s Nutriplenish Light Moisture Gift Set – RRP €60

Give the gift of great hair this Christmas with this gorgeous gift set from AVEDA. With plant-based extracts, vegan formulas and 94%+ naturally derived ingredients, this set is an ideal present for those who care about their hair’s health. This set includes a trio of shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment, so damaged tresses will be left strengthened and feeling more nourished than ever before. Plus, the luxurious aromas add an extra touch of magic. These products are suitable for all hair types and textures so you can be confident that they’ll work wonders for your loved one’s locks. Buy here.

Haumea Skincare Smart Sonic Facial Brush – RRP €99.99

Step up your cleansing routine with our Smart Sonic Facial Brush. This soft, super-hygienic silicone brush transmits 8,000 sonic vibrations per minute getting deep under the skin’s surface to gently clean out pores and reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion. Customise your routine with 12 adjustable vibration settings. Buy here.

New Dimensions Active Christmas Gift Boxes – RRP from €88

Give the gift of style and performance this Christmas with a New Dimensions Active Christmas Gift Box. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, outdoor lovers, or trendsetters, these hand-crafted boxes feature premium Irish activewear and accessories in a variety of options, including the ‘All Black Box’, ‘Fitness Box’, and ‘Cozy Box’. Buy here.

Thalgo Collector Anniversary Box – RRP €65

Marine Beauty, made in the French Riviera. Discover 6 Thalgo surprises for an exclusive beauty and well-being experience! Contains: Reviving marine Mist 50ml, Cleansing Gel Oil, 30ml, Hydrating Melting Cream 30ml, Wrinkle Correcting Rich Cream 30ml, Revitalising Marine Scrub 30g and Islands Luscious Cream 30ml. Cleanse, tone and moisturise the skin, wrapping it in warm, relaxing notes. Available from pharmacies nationwide and online from Thalgo.ie and BeautyFeatures.ie.

KEVIN.MURPHY CONFIDENTLY CURLY – RRP €66.00/£60.00

Give the gift of bouncy curls this festive season. This curl regimen defines and enhances curly and wavy hair, to help nourish and treat hair as it’s styled. This gift set includes a full size KILLER.CURLS WASH and RINSE, a full size KILLER.TWIRLS and super absorbent microfibre hair turban designed to enhance your natural curl. Buy here.

Kopper Kreation Copper Pipe Wreath – RRP €75

No Christmas decorations are complete without a festive wreath! This wreath is made entirely from recycled materials, including recycled copper pipe and beautiful dried flowers. It also contains a little copper wire hook, made from old electrical cable wire, to allow you to hang your wreath from a screw or nail. This sweet wreath offers a unique twist on traditional Christmas décor! Buy here.

Ultraceuticals Brighten & Balance Gift Set – RRP €91.50

The Brighten & Balance Gift Set by Ultraceuticals is an essential duo designed to maintain facial hydration for a brighter, more even, and radiant complexion. This set includes the Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser (150ml), a silky foam cleanser formulated to gently remove daily residue and all traces of make-up, leaving the skin looking brighter, refreshed, and more radiant. It also features the Ultra Brightening Moisturiser Cream (75ml), a silky moisturiser formulated with a complex of skin-brightening ingredients for a brighter, more even, and radiant complexion.Presented in a free sustainable cosmetic bag, this set offers a comprehensive routine for achieving luminous skin, making it an ideal gift for skincare enthusiasts. Buy here.

The gift of Mount Congreve Gardens membership – RRP from €70

Give the gift of tranquillity and natural beauty this Christmas with a Mount Congreve Gift Card or Membership. Nestled in County Waterford, the 70-acre Mount Congreve Gardens are a world-class destination, celebrated for their rhododendron, magnolia, and camellia collections, alongside 16 km of serene walking trails. A gift card allows your loved ones to explore the seasonal splendour of the gardens, indulge in Afternoon Tea in the main house, dine at the Stables Cafe, shop for Irish crafts at Foxford, or enjoy a stay in luxurious eco-cabins or historic lodges. Memberships offer year-round access, exclusive perks, discounts, and priority booking for special events. Whether for relaxation, exploration, or indulgence, this is a truly unforgettable present. Buy here.

CurlyCo Silky Strands Kit – RRP €62.99, worth €96.94

CurlyCo is here this festive season to take care of all of your curly hair needs! This handy kit elevates your curl care routine with essentials to cleanse, tame, and enhance your curls. The collection features the Curl Defining Shampoo and Conditioner, as well as a rich Conditioning Mask for ultimate hydration. The set also contains the CurlyCo Scalp Massage Brush to promote healthy hair growth, and the CurlyCo Claw Clip and Silk Scrunchie to upkeep delicate curls. Buy here.

Liwu Jewellery Lotus Flower Silver Necklace – RRP €99

This exquisite sterling silver Lotus Flower necklace is a meaningful symbol of new beginnings and beauty. With a reversible design featuring polished and textured sides, it’s both versatile and elegant. Thoughtfully crafted in Ireland by Liwu Jewellery and hallmarked in Dublin Castle, it’s a perfect keepsake for someone special. Available from Lu & Mol or buy here.

K18 Next Level Hair Repair Kit – RRP €94.00

Stylists can keep every client’s holiday hair transformations going with this 3-step science-backed routine – engineered to clarify, repair and smooth all hair types at home. This kit includes 250ml Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo, 50ml leave-in molecular repair hair mask and a Free 10ml mini molecular repair hair oil. Buy here.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets – RRP €60, worth €85

Pillow Talk has become an iconic lip shade in recent years, thanks to Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling lipstick. Now, this festive season, the makeup experts have launched this incredible gift set, celebrating the best of Pillow Talk’s lip and cheek shades! This gift set features several mini versions of Pillow Talk products, including the lip liner, lipstick, and Beauty Light Wand. It also has a full-size plumping lip gloss! Buy here.

Voduz Blow Out Infrared Hair Dryer (Silver) RRP – £79.99/€89.95

Blow them away with the Voduz Blow Out Infrared Hair Dryer. Designed with advanced infrared technology, this dryer penetrates the hair from the inside out, locking in moisture, boosting shine, and cutting down drying time – so you can look fab faster. Voduz are TikTok's top Irish haircare brand, known for its game-changing technology, Voduz’s Christmas sets are a curated selection of luxurious, limited-edition treats. Buy online here.

Nunaïa Earth Blossom Moisturising Cream – RRP €70

This delightful cream from Nunaïa has all the ingredients you need to combat any dryness from harsh winter weather! The Earth Blossom Moisturising Cream is infused with Selvabiome® alternative retinol complex. This key formula has been created to deliver retinol-like results to improve your skin’s firmness, texture and tone. It also helps to restore your skin barrier and deeply hydrate and nourish your skin. Buy here.

POM Amsterdam Camo Green Shawl from Arboretum – RRP €85

Black and green are a classic colour combo for every festive party season, and this beautiful scarf is no exception! This black scarf from POM Amsterdam contains a green camouflage print with green glitter piping. It is the ideal accessory to give your outfit a bit of sparkle, whether you’re heading out to a Christmas event or simply going on a wintry walk. Buy here.

Dermalogica Cleanse + Brighten Kit – RRP €116, now €89

The Dermalogica Cleanse + Brighten Kit is a perfect gift for skincare enthusiasts or anyone looking to elevate their routine. This travel-size set includes four essential products—Special Cleansing Gel, Daily Microfoliant, BioLumin-C Serum, and BioLumin-C Gel Moisturizer—designed to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and brighten the skin for a radiant complexion. Compact and convenient, it’s ideal for on-the-go skincare or as an introduction to Dermalogica’s professional-grade products. A thoughtful and practical gift for glowing, healthy skin. Buy here.

Living Proof Reveal Volume Spark Joy Kit – RRP €69

Experience instant volume right out of the shower with Living Proof's Reveal Fullness Spark Joy Kit, available in a travel size for on-the-go styling. Plus, the Dry Volume & Texture Spray uses patented technology to deliver instant, long-lasting volume, ensuring Your Best Hair. The set includes Full Shampoo 236ml, Full Conditioner 236ml and Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray 238ml. Buy here.

The Deluxe Edit Ultimate Luxury Brush Set by BPerfect – RRP €85.95/£79.95 (worth €251.95/£198.95)

Treat the makeup lover in your life to The Deluxe Edit from BPerfect – a luxurious 20-piece brush set designed to elevate every beauty routine. Packed with cruelty-free, vegan brushes crafted from soft synthetic fibres, this set includes precision tools for flawless base application, bold eye looks, and sculpted contours. Perfect for liquid or powder formulas, the brushes ensure smooth, professional results every time. Housed in a stylish, travel-friendly case with sleek matte black handles, The Deluxe Edit combines functionality with glamour. A favourite of top MUA Katie Daley, this set promises versatility and precision for all skill levels. Whether for beginners or beauty pros, it’s the ultimate gift for makeup artistry fans. Buy here.

Holos Hydrate & Firm Gift Set – RRP €74

Any skincare lover in your life will be thrilled to unwrap this gift set from Holos on Christmas morning. Included in this luxurious set is the This is More Facial & Eye Serum, which has anti-aging hyaluronic acid to keep the skin hydrated while reducing fine lines. Also in the set is the Super Natural Activity Triple Lipid Replenish Cream, which is perfectly suited for dry and mature skin. This cream has active botanical ingredients to invigorate the health of the skin and support cells as the skin naturally ages. Buy here and in select pharmacies.

Ground Wellbeing The Minding Gift Set – RRP €92

This festive season, Ground Wellbeing are prioritising giving back to those who are currently going through a difficult time. In particular, they have designed a gift set especially for those who are undergoing cancer treatment. The kit contains their Fortify Superseed Body Oil, Support Scalp Oil, Fortify Nail & Cuticle Oil, and Support Hand & Foot Balm. This set of four products has been dermatologist-tested to suit those with sensitive or compromised skin during cancer treatment. Buy here.

Give the Gift of Great Days Out for 2025 with the Irish Heritage Trust – RRP various

Unlock a world of history, culture, and natural beauty with an Irish Heritage Trust membership or gift card. Perfect for families, history enthusiasts, or anyone who loves exploring Ireland’s heritage, this gift provides unlimited access to three captivating destinations: Johnstown Castle & Agricultural Museum, Fota House Arboretum & Gardens, and Strokestown Park & National Famine Museum. Members enjoy exclusive event discounts, 20% off admission for accompanying friends and family, and insider updates throughout the year. Annual memberships start at just €52 for adults, with family packages available for €150, and gift cards can be tailored to any budget. Beyond the gift of exploration, your support helps preserve these historic treasures for future generations. Buy here.

Bumble and bumble Repair Power Trio Gift Set – RRP £46/€52.00

Powered by the Honey Bond-Building Complex, this reparative collection builds new bonds to strengthen hair + helps repair damage from the cortex to the cuticle (aka from the inside out) and fortifies to protect against future damage. This set contains a Bond-Building Hair Repair Shampoo (Travel Size), Bond-Building Hair Repair Conditioner (Travel Size) and a FULL-SIZED Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist and is ideal for any hair type damaged by heat, color, or chemicals. Buy here.

Image Skincare Brighten & Protect Festive Kit – RRP €59.95

The Image Skincare Brighten & Protect Festive Kit is an ideal gift for those seeking a radiant complexion. This three-step daily regimen features skin-brightening favourites from the ILUMA® collection to help reduce the appearance of dullness, discolouration, and uneven tone, while offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection. The kit includes ILUMA Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser, ILUMA Intense Brightening Serum, and Daily Prevention SPF30. Presented in a clear Image Skincare branded cosmetic bag, it’s a thoughtful and practical gift for the festive season. Buy here.