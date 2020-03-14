16 uplifting movies to watch when you feel overwhelmed

The news is full of overwhelming and upsetting stories right now. Coronavirus is everywhere we look, so why not switch off for an hour or two? The constant bad news is hard to wrap your head around, which can leave many of us feeling suffocated and confused.

One of the best things you can do is avoid social media. It can have a damaging impact on your mental health, so we’ve gathered up a list of our favourite uplifting movies that will cheer you up during these difficult times.

1. Paddington

A family classic featuring Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville and the legendary Julie Walters. Paddington will remind us of the power of family during trying times.

2. About Time

Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson and Bill Nighy star in this heartwarming English rom-com by Richard Curtis.

3. Matilda

When in doubt, watch movies from your childhood. This is a perfect one for all the family to enjoy.

4. Julie and Julia

Meryl Streep to the rescue! This touching movie follows the lives of legendary cook Julia Child and hopeful food blogger Julie Powell.

5. Peter Rabbit

Inspired by the books by Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit is bound to cheer you up during these scary times!

6. When Harry Met Sally

I’ll have what she’s having! The best rom-com of all time? It’s certainly up there with the crème de la crème.

7. 13 Going on 30

Mark Ruffalo dancing to Thriller? Yes, please! The ultimate chick-flick to watch with your sisters.

8. Sing Street

Set in Ireland during the ‘80s, Sing Street is full of wit, charm and hit songs that’ll have you dancing around the sitting room.

9. Dirty Dancing

Look, if anyone is going to help us feel better it’s Johnny and those hips.

10. Pitch Perfect

You’ll want to start your very own all-girls a cappella group after watching this hilarious flick.

11. Mamma Mia

ABBA will always help in times of need. Mamma Mia is the perfect tonic for dark days.

12. Mrs Doubtfire

Daniel disguises himself as Mrs Doubtfire, a Scottish housekeeper, to spend more time with his children.

13. The Parent Trap

The 1998 Disney flick has the best cast, the best soundtrack and will take you back to happier times.

14. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

This ‘80s classic is bound to lift your spirits. Follow Ferris and his friends as they get up to no good on a day off from school.

15. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Ryan Gosling, that’s all.

16. Mary Poppins

Because Julie Andrews is the personification of pure joy.