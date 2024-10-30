Treat yourself to Lily O’Brien’s scrumptious new Luxury Collection

With the festive season coming up, there’s nothing we love more than treating ourselves or someone we adore to a delicious chocolate box.

Thankfully, ahead of the Christmas period, Lily O’Brien’s has created the perfect chocolate collection for such an occasion!

The Irish chocolatiers have launched their brand-new Luxury Collection, which has been lovingly crafted to provide chocolate lovers with a fabulous chocolate experience.

The Luxury Collection contains a spectrum of exciting new flavours, with 27 chocolates and an assortment of 9 delicious recipes in milk, dark and white chocolate. With every bite, you will be able to explore a world of sumptuous textures and flavours!

For biscuit lovers, the collection includes the scrumptious Caramelised Biscuit Bliss – a lightly spiced caramelized biscuit with a cookie butter truffle, wrapped in milk chocolate and topped with dark chocolate. There is also the Crispy Biscuit Crunch, which balances milk chocolate with crispy crumbs of toasted biscuit.

You might prefer a fruity treat with Rapturous Raspberry, which combines milk chocolate and raspberry ganache, layered with white chocolate and raspberry meringue truffle. For a citrus twist, you can go for the Zesty Lemon, featuring a lemon ganache in a white chocolate cup with meringue pieces.

For coffee fans, the Coffee and Almond Biscotti will be the preferred chocolate, with double-roasted coffee caramel resting on a crisp milk chocolate and almond cookie. Joining it is Truffle Decadence, a creamy milk chocolate truffle encased in a rich dark chocolate shell.

The Luxury Collection also has some of Lily O’Brien’s classic favourites, including their Sea Salted Caramel – a smooth, creamy caramel infused with a touch of sea salt and wrapped in milk chocolate. The Gianduja offers a super smooth roasted hazelnut and milk chocolate truffle in a milk chocolate shell, while the Dark and White Duet blends rich dark chocolate with creamy white chocolate.

Ideal as a treat for yourself or a gift for someone special, The Luxury Collection is presented in an elegantly designed box, making it memorable for anyone who receives it.

Lily O’Brien’s Luxury Chocolate Collection is available online here and in stores nationwide.