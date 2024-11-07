TOWIE’s Sam Faiers reveals thoughts on expanding family

Sam Faiers has been opening up about her thoughts on expanding her family further.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shares eight-year-old Paul, six-year-old Rosie and two-year-old Edward with her partner Paul Knightley.

Now that her youngest is a toddler, Sam has shared an insight into how much her life changed after she had her third child and revealed if she plans on having another little one in the future.

During an interview with OK!, Faiers confessed, “People say, ‘You’ve had two, the third will slot in’. But I found my whole life was turned upside down. Paul and Rosie are in school, there are no nappies and they are fairly independent… and then I went back for the third!”.

“Paul and I always wanted a big family. However, I was getting my routine back with some breathing space. It was almost a shock [having a third]”.

“I think I got used to being like, ‘Oh, right, I can do this now they’re at school in the daytime and I can work out my week.’ But Edward’s never been a great sleeper. Even last night he had me up two or three times”.

When asked if she plans on expanding her family further, Sam explained, “Do you know what, it’s hard to say no. I’m such a maternal person and I love babies, and even now Edward is coming up to two and a half, I say to Paul, ‘Why is it all so sad?’”.

“Being a parent you have all these highs and lows, and now I’m looking at him and he’s such a character. But he’s not a baby any more. So I don’t know. I’m not going to say no. I am maternal, but I’m busy at the moment, so I don’t know about it right now”.

Sam also reflected on her time in TOWIE and her own show Sam And Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries, and shed some light on her reasons for stepping away from reality TV as her children got older.

“I always felt comfortable doing reality; it’s something I’d done for a very long time. It’s not that I was saying I’m never coming back to TV, it was more for the point of letting my kids just be kids and not having to film with my whole family”.

“It’s something I would always look into doing myself in the future, but it was more about when the kids started school. I just wanted them to be living their lives as normal children, not having to come home and cameras be there”.