TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger updates fans after daughter’s A&E visit

Lauren Goodger has shared a health update on her daughter Larose.

The Only Way is Essex star’s two-year-old had to go to A&E yesterday after she had a high temperature and trouble breathing.

Now, Lauren has revealed that Larose has been given a diagnosis as she opens up to fans on social media about the worrying ordeal.

On her Instagram Stories earlier today, Lauren told her 948K followers, “Thank you everyone for your messages of concern. I've been showing and reading them to Larose”.

“She has virial tonsillitis (never heard of this one before) so no antibiotics cos it's 'viral' but it's the breathing that's worrying me the most”.

The reality star went on to reveal, “We back home but may have go back just sitting with and she's a happy girl in herself."

“So much to do today for her birthday tomorrow. Needed go out and get bits like wrapping paper and cards and i can't do much got my baby girl poorly xx Also so much of her presents to set up!”.

When first sharing that her little one was in hospital again yesterday, Lauren shared a video of her daughter in a waiting room and explained, “My happy girl back in A&E”.

“Honestly never known so much illness in short space of time! I don't know what's wrong but she is coughing, temp and breathing sucking in!”.

The 37-year-old added, “Three hours down and wow my head and body is aching! Can't wait to get us home, her birthday in two days”.

This is not the first time Larose was hospitalised this year as Lauren revealed to fans two months ago that her daughter was poorly then.

At the time, Lauren posted a picture of her child in a hospital bed and told her Instagram followers, “Weds she was all bunged up like hayfever and then in night got a temp and last night coughing so much and throwing up”.

“4am she started struggling with her breathing, and really sucking in so I went to see GP at 8am and sent us straight here she has had steroids and mask with pump so far to open her breathing. Today being sick and temp and the breathing like she’s running”.