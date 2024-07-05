TOWIE fans thrilled as Megan McKenna gives new pregnancy insight

Megan McKenna has shared a pregnancy update with her fans.

In April, the former The Only Way Is Essex star announced the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Burke.

As her due date nears closer, Megan has delighted fans by revealing that she has had a 4D scan of her little one done while also explaining that she has decided on her birth plan.

Megan posted a video to her 2.8M Instagram followers, which she captioned, “OUR BABYS FACE! THE BEST 4D SCAN EVER! Hospital wing hunting & birthing decisions… ahhhh what a catch up and what a day”.

“isn’t it the best feeling seeing your baby? Do you think it looks like a good mix of me & Oli?”, she asked.

In the footage, Megan is in her car with her blossoming bump on display as she explains, “We’ve just seen our baby’s face so clear. We just had the most amazing 4D scan. It was opening its little mouth just chilling there in the womb”.

“Just had the best day. We went and viewed two different maternity wings and we have definitely got a favourite. It was actually my top choice from the beginning. Everyone was so lovely there. It was definitely somewhere that I would love to give birth”.

Sharing more details about her birth plan, Megan stated, “We’re going for a consultant-led delivery. We’ve obviously been looking into consultants as well”.

“We looked around all the rooms. We went into the birthing suite, we saw the emergency C-section rooms, the nurseries, where they teach you how to breastfeed. Everything was just so lovely and amazing”.

“Then speaking with the consultant that we love, it’s made me feel more at ease about giving birth actually so that’s so good”.

McKenna continued, Now I’m like, ‘Do I just have an epidural?’ I think I’m just going to wait and see how I feel on the day. If I’m in excruciating pain, which I’m sure I will be, I think I’m going to go ahead and just have an epidural but if not, I won’t”.

“Let’s see. Basically I’m just going with the flow. Whatever needs to be will be but I feel very confident now and really, really happy with what we’ve seen today”.

Many fans took to the comments to share their delight over the exciting pregnancy update.

One fan wrote, “Awwww. Huge Congratulations to You Both !”. “Oh my god so exciting”, penned another commenter. A third added, “Aww this is so cute”.