Too real: Chrissy Teigen’s ‘breastfeeding twins’ picture is so good

Chrissy Teigen, social media queen and recent mum to her second child is serving up yet another brilliant dose of parenting relatability in her latest Instagram post.

This weekend, Chrissy shared a photo of herself breastfeeding. But it wasn't just seven-week-old son Miles she had to contend with feeding, because Chrissy has a baby on each breast

How we love you Chrissy.

The other baby? One of Luna's dolls, because Chrissy is that kind of mum. The hands-on, multi-tasking mum (basically, ALL of us) that ensures her daughter doesn't feel left out of the attention her baby brother will receive.

"Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," Chrissy captioned the photo.

But more than just #ParentingGoals, the behaviour that Luna is displaying here is actually an important developmental milestone. The Mayo Clinic recommends parents give kids Luna's age a doll when a new baby brother or sister enters the picture "so that he or she can be a caregiver, too". And even though Luna isn't the one 'feeding' the baby here, studies suggest that toddlers of a similar age "were interested in 'real-world' materials and wanted to use those materials rather than toy items," and that "[If] They were able to distinguish between play and real materials, and they would choose the real items."

Most of her fans identified with the snap -and thanked her for continuing to use her huge social media following to normalise breastfeeding, but for those that took issue with it, she had this to say:

I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by. https://t.co/k604IcF55a — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2018

We couldn't agree more!