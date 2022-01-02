Today on recipes we’re obsessed with: Vegan stuffed potato cakes

(Busy Cooks)

You guys…how good do these look?? We've just had breakfast and we're already craving them???

These are the perfect lunchtime pick-me-up to get us through the working day – delicious, nutritious and super quick! Ticking all our boxes!

Ingredients

1 yellow onion

300g mushrooms

2 cloves garlic

1 bell pepper

1 zucchini

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Oregano

Basil

Cumin

Chili flakes

500g potatoes

100g white rice flour

50g cornstarch

Parsley

Sesame Seeds

Chop up your onion, bell pepper, mushroom, garlic clove and zucchini into small pieces and put into a pan on medium heat with olive oil.

Season with salt and pepper, oregano, basil., cumin and chili flakes. Wait until cooked through and soft and then set aside.

Boil a pan of water and peel your potatoes. Season the boiling water with salt and boil your potatoes until cooked through.

Strain and add salt and pepper, rice flour and cornstarch, mixing and mashing together until you have a thick, dough-like consistency.

Molding the potato mixture with your hand, create a small concave shape and spoon in some of the onion-mushroom-pepper mixture, adding a little parsley to season. Cover over the exposed veggie mix with more potato dough and place the potato cake into a pan with olive oil over a medium heat.

Fry cakes until browned on each side and serve with a garnish of sesame seeds. Simply delicious!

