Tiny tattoos: 15 minimal designs we know you’ll ADORE

The most popular tattoo trends of 2018 have been revealed and one of our favourites made the list.

Minimalist tattoos have come out on top and we’re not one bit surprised. The dainty and intricate designs are simply stunning.

Speaking to The Independent, the team at New York’s West 4 Tattoo said: “Tattoos today can achieve a level of detail that can be similar to drawing; therefore, a trend of ‘fine-line’ has risen.”

They explained that scripted lettering tattoos have been hugely popular lately: "Lettering is the most popular request at our shop because words carry so much significance and meaning to the clients, whether it be names, numbers, dates, actions, quotes, adjectives.”

The best thing about minimal tattoos is the lack of pain. The team said the rib cage and wrist areas are some of the most popular spots for minimal tattoos.

If you’re itching to get a tattoo then a minimal tattoo is perfect for you. They’re subtle and easily hidden, but hold so much meaning in the detail.

Here are 15 minimal tattoos you're going to LOVE.

1: A mini lightning bolt: Perfect for any Bowie or Harry Potter fans out there

A post shared by Little Tattoos (@little.tattoos) on Sep 8, 2016 at 10:13am PDT

2: Seize the day with this intricate design

A post shared by Playground Tattoo (@playground_tat2) on Feb 24, 2016 at 12:45am PST

3: This design is out of this world

A post shared by 타투이스트서언(tattooistseoeon) (@seoeontattoo) on Jan 9, 2016 at 1:49am PST

4: Ariana Grande's bee tattoo is stunning and sentimental

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 24, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

5: Words to live by

A post shared by Galactico (@galactico_studio) on Jul 24, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

6: Flower power

A post shared by Tattooist_Doy (@tattooist_doy) on Sep 20, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

7: A paper aeroplane for all you day dreamers out there

A post shared by Ying Liu (@yin520un) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

8: Is there anything cuter than a dog wearing a flower crown?

A post shared by Tattooist Grain (@tattoo_grain) on Sep 11, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

9: "The second star to the right and straight on till morning."

A post shared by 최영미 (@173y_mi) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:26pm PST

10: A little elephant to bring you all the good luck

A post shared by Jose Palacios (@_jose_g_p_) on Feb 7, 2018 at 11:11am PST

11: This coloured flower tattoo is beautiful

A post shared by STUDIOBYSOL_Soltattoo (@soltattoo) on Mar 3, 2018 at 4:48am PST

12: Preach it!

A post shared by Wine tattoo studio (@wine.tattoo.studio) on Jul 24, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

13: Empowering and encouraging

A post shared by Laura (@pocaharper) on Jul 24, 2018 at 3:01am PDT

14: A reminder to always think positive thoughts

A post shared by Laura Kelly (@laura_jelly) on Oct 4, 2014 at 2:17pm PDT

15: Your story isn't over yet

A post shared by 홍대타투 (@nabi.tattoo) on Jul 24, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

