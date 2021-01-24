Time for a romantic trip away with bae?

Let’s be real. It’s rough out there at the moment. It’s cold, it’s January, we’re STILL working from home and we haven’t seen our friends in person – or maybe even our partners – in ages.

It’s all beginning to take its toll.

So maybe it's unsurprising that all I can seem to think about these days is where I’m off to once this is all over. It haunts my every thought, every step. Europe? Or further afield? Either way, what I do know is that I’m dying to get away somewhere with my partner. It’s been a rough few months for everyone, regardless of whether or not you’re in a relationship, but I can’t wait until we can go somewhere that’s just us, really unwind and get to spend some time together.

And Tripadvisor has just provided our dream holiday list. They compiled a list of their top five most romantic island getaways and it’s giving us major holiday inspo. I’m adding all of them to my travel bucket list! Which one are you most excited by?

P alawan , P hilippines

(Elnidotourism)

This archipelago boats white beaches, incredible cuisine and crystal clear all ready to be discovered. Some of the highlights are the underground tours of the Puerto Princesa Underground River and the famous local cuisine. A stunning spot to have an authentic encounter with nature and local culture, this Philippine beauty spot is the perfect getaway for a tropical, beachy holiday to catch up and unwind.

Capri, Italy

(capritourism)

Capri is a super luxury getaway, designed for living your best life. With a coastline full of stunning views, secret coves, and high end shopping, it is up there among the world’s most romantic island getaways. The Blue Grotto is a must-see and the locally made limoncello a must-taste! A private boat tour is a great way to spend a romantic afternoon together, where you can book lunch, wine, and time to stop and snorkel. Exploring together is one of the best parts of any holiday, so why not do it in style?

Not far from Naples by boat and chocked full of amazing history and local beauty, you'll never be short of something to do on this exciting and hidden away island.

Catalina, California, U.S.A

(lovecatalina.com)

This classic Californian beachy vibe is full of entertainment for nay kind of traveller. Offering diving, wildlife spotting, as well as the popular Art Deco Catalina Casino, there is really something for everyone. A great adventure holiday for active couples who love a thrill, their amazing ziplining tours are a highlight for any visitors. Spend your afternoons day diving and snorkelling and finish off the day with a relaxed food and walking tour – super romantic!

St. Lucia, Carribean

(Tripadvisor)

Between Martinique and Barbados, this stunning landscape features gorgeous rainforest, volcanic beaches and colourful, pretty towns and villages. One of the highlights is exploring by catamaran and stopping off at the tropical greenery of the Diamond Botanical Gardens. Watch the sunset with a glass of champagne in hand on a cruise or enjoy the fine dining in their many incredible restaurants known for their exotic and intoxicating food. A truly intimate and romantic holiday destination!

Tahiti, French Polynesia

(tahititourism)

Bang in between South America and Australia is where you will find the small but stunning Tahiti island. Made up of two joined islands, its unusual and striking landscape boasts black sand beaches, incredible peaks, lagoons and volcanos, offset by deep blue, inviting water. The Tahiti island tour is a great way to see some of its most gorgeous natural beauty, stopping off to check out the waterfalls and tropical flowers of the Vaipahi Gardens. A real place to get away from it all, this remote island is worth the trip for the luxury hotels, spas and fine dining.

Well, which is your fave? I'll definitely be googling St. Lucia all evening!