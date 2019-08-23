Thriftin’: Grab incredible pre-loved clothes at this Monday flea market

One of the biggest thrift store events of 2019 is happening on Monday, and you don't want to miss the chance to walk in like Macklemore circa 2012 in faux fur.

Charity shops, flea markets and ethical fashion brands are all the rage right now, with the environment being in an absolute STATE.

The textiles industry is the second biggest polluter of water in the world, and every new piece of clothing that you buy is contributing to the pile of materials in landfill, toxic dye chemicals in the rivers of underdeveloped countries and the workplace abuse of the women who create the garments.

Dublin vintage shop trailblazers Nine Crows are hosting their debut 'Monday Flea Market' next week, promising pre-loved clothing and accessories abundant.

The event will host 20 amazing independent sellers, including Molly Parsons (Depop legend and 'Molly's Minutes' podcast gal) and RTE 2FM DJ Tara Stewart, who's style is beyond amazing.

It's taking place at the Nine Crows warehouse/thrift store at 12 Pembroke Row, off Baggot Street, from 4pm until 8pm.

It's a cash-only event so scout out the numerous ATMs before hitting up the thrift shop. Bring your own tote or carrier bag also, as they won't be offering any pesky plastic bags.

Don't miss the first ever 'Monday Flea Market', it's set to be a brilliant initiative. Their debut session will be busy as hell so get down on time to nab the best goodies.

Feature image: Instagram/@ninecrows